Empowering Data Management and Analytics with Self-Service Forms and Dynamic Reports from Pedigree Technologies

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedigree Technologies announces the launch of its integrated custom forms & reporting features within the OneView ™ platform, Self-service Forms and Dynamic Reports. The build your own forms and custom reports solution modernizes and personalizes the forms and data collection process, revolutionizing the way companies manage and analyze data.

The self-service forms section offers a user-friendly interface, a wide range of form templates, and customizable options to collect the data the customer needs. Digitalizing companies' existing forms, such as employee timecards, vacation requests, bill of lading forms, and expense reports, eliminates manual data entry and reduces data inconsistencies, saving time and money.

OneView takes customizing forms a step further by offering dynamic reports, allowing companies to quickly analyze data collected into digestible formats. The innovative advancements go beyond typical reporting tools with the ability to simply combine data across multiple forms into a single, streamlined document, making it easier than ever to generate comprehensive reports. With the data collected from custom forms, businesses are equipped to make decisions about operations more quickly and effectively.

Self-Service Form Features:

Standalone Templates: As a convenient starting point, customers can pick from a sample selection of pre-made templates, ranging from bill of lading forms to fuel purchase forms, order forms, expense forms, equipment rental agreements, and more.

Modify Existing Forms: Users can easily customize the pre-made templates to align with their requirements. With a few clicks, users can add or remove fields, ensuring the forms perfectly suit their data collection needs.

Start From Scratch: Users have the option to build forms from scratch. The drag-and-drop interface makes it effortless to arrange the layout and add various form controls, such as text fields, radio buttons, drop-down menus, signature capture, and more.

Permission Options: The built-in security measures allow users to assign permissions, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access or submit data. Specific permissions can be granted to groups, enabling them full access to fill out their custom forms.

Dynamic Report Features:

Dynamic Reports: The new reporting capabilities empower users to choose the data fields on the fly that they want to see in their reports. Multiple forms can be combined into one report to provide a full view of operations.

Automated Scheduling: The OneView platform allows users to set up automated scheduling for their reports via email and FTP/SFTP. This feature ensures the delivery of data files to third party systems for quick and easy integration.

Permission Options: The platform enables seamless viewing, printing, saving, and emailing of reports, facilitating effortless collaboration and distribution among team members.

Pedigree Technologies' innovative solutions allow companies to harness the power of data management and analytics. The launch of Self-Service Forms and Dynamic Reports represents a pivotal step in streamlining data operations, driving efficiency, and making better-informed decisions across diverse industries.

To learn more about the form & reporting features available on OneView or to request a demo, please visit www.PedigreeTechnologies.com. For more information about this release or Pedigree Technologies, please contact Jessica Slyter at Jessica.Slyter@pedigreetechnologies.com.

About Pedigree Technologies

Pedigree Technologies is a tough, innovative, Midwest telematics company with a passion for smart technologies allowing customers to manage vehicles, equipment, and workers from anywhere. Our software, OneView™, provides real-time tracking and sophisticated data analytics to help businesses optimize their operations and make better, informed decisions. The power of Pedigree is to connect the unconnected, all on one screen.

