Hyland names long-time technology leader Leonard Kim its new Chief Product Officer

Industry veteran brings over 23 years of product development leadership across multiple industries

CLEVELAND, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading global content services provider, has named veteran technology leader Leonard Kim its new Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer.

Kim comes to Hyland after seven years at ADP where he led multiple portfolios that included workforce management and compliance solutions. Together, these solutions supported over 1 million businesses worldwide and generated over $1 billion in annual revenue.

Prior to his time at ADP, he led product development teams at Sage Group, DIRECTV, NBC Universal and more, after serving in IT consultancy roles with Ernst & Young.

At Hyland, Kim will lead the company's global product management organization, a role in which he'll guide teams charged with identifying customer needs and subsequently collaborating across multiple function areas to strengthen Hyland's position as a content services market leader.

"I am thrilled to have Leonard join Hyland's leadership team and I'm eager to see the incredible impact he will make on our organization," said Bill Priemer, Hyland's President and CEO. "He brings extensive technology expertise and valuable experience managing end-to-end transformation initiatives for large organizations competing in diverse industries.

"He's also distinguished himself as a compassionate leader and skillful collaborator, bringing together high-performing teams to deliver innovative, modern solutions while minimizing disruption to existing clients."

Kim will collaborate with key internal stakeholders to refine the vision for Hyland's innovative product portfolio, including Hyland Experience -- the company's next-generation, cloud-native platform that will deliver feature-rich and rapidly deployable cloud-based content services solutions. His teams also will competitively position the company's portfolio for current markets and lead detailed analyses to drive Hyland's expansion into new markets.

"I'm excited to join Hyland at this pivotal time in the company's history," Kim said. "Hyland is an established leader in the industry, and my goal is to help deepen that leadership position by extending the company's long track record of innovation and meeting customers' needs."­

Kim holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree from University of California, Berkeley. He resides in Southern California with his wife and two children, and enjoys improving his culinary skills during his spare time.

About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading technology foundations that empower its customers to create better human connections. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's intelligent solutions seamlessly integrate content, data and processes to improve each interaction.

