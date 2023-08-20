CAN-AM MOVES TOWARD A MORE IMMERSIVE RIDING EXPERIENCE

New color touchscreen display and Apple CarPlay enhance connectivity on all Can-Am Spyder models

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Can-Am, a brand of BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) (NASDAQ:DOOO), recently unveiled its product news for model year 2024 across its 3-wheel vehicle lineup. One of the core areas of focus is enhancing the rider connectivity experience on all Can-Am Spyder F3 and RT models, which will now feature an all-new 10.25-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay. This technology will be woven into the existing BRP Connect platform and will allow iPhone users to use Apple CarPlay and all its compatible apps.

All new 2024 Can-Am Spyder F3-S model ©BRP 2023 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are constantly looking to improve the rider experience through innovation," said Martin Ethier, Marketing Director, Can-Am 3-Wheel & Motorcycles at BRP. "The introduction of Apple CarPlay is a big step toward that, and it directly addresses feedback we have received from Can-Am owners around the world. Riders will now have a smarter, safer way to stay connected while riding."

2024 Can-Am Spyder Visual Enhancements

All 2024 Can-Am Spyder F3 models will receive updated LED headlights, providing more visibility once the sun goes down, as well as giving the Spyder F3 a bold new modern look.

The Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Special Series model will be available in a timeless Cognac colorway and feature 10-spoke wheels, giving it an eye-catching presence whether sitting still or cruising down the highway.

Can-Am Spyder F3-T and F3 Limited models will receive a new Super Sport Grill for an enhanced visual presence.

The Can-Am Spyder F3-S, which is the most sport oriented of all Can-Am Spyder models, returns with sleek Monolith Black body panels, a red frame, and all-black 10-spoke wheels.

The Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky, Can-Am's top-of-the-line luxury touring model, will receive an all-new Vegas White Satin paint scheme along with a mocha wheel color, further highlighting the look and feel of this ultra-comfortable model.

2024 Can-Am Ryker Visual Enhancements

On the Can-Am Ryker side of the lineup, the versatile Can-Am Ryker Rally model will now feature Hyper Silver wheels, enhancing its all-road look even further.

The Can-Am Ryker lineup remains a perfect option for people looking for an incredibly fun ride, regardless of experience with accessible pricing and ease-of-use. And with many different color panel kits available, customization is at the forefront of every Can-Am Ryker owner's list.

Snapshots: Highlights of a Busy Year for Can-Am

50th Anniversary

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Can-Am, which has pushed the limits of convention with passion, creativity, and a rebellious attitude since the very beginning. It started with winning the International Six Day Enduro and motocross championships, and has evolved to the introduction of the Can-Am ATV (all terrain vehicle), innovative Can-Am 3-wheel vehicle lineup and award-winning Can-Am side-by-side vehicles. Can-Am has always done things its own way, and that will hold true well into the future.

2023 International Female Ride Day

With the largest female ownership in the on-road riding industry at 34 percent[1], and more than 18,000 members in its WOOR (Women Of On-Road) Facebook group, Can-Am continues to change the face of riding and open the road to women. As part of that, each May, Can-Am participates in International Female Ride Day (IFRD), bringing women from all over the world together to celebrate those who live for the thrill of the ride. This year, Can-Am organized multiple rides around the globe with hundreds of participants riding Can-Am 3-wheel vehicles and celebrating the power and freedom of riding.

The Shoe Surgeon Collaboration

Can-Am continues to bring more people into riding by appealing to different audiences. One example of that is the brand's collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon. The result is three custom Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel vehicles along with three styles of Can-Am-inspired riding shoes each pushing the limits of creativity, following themes of "inclusivity," "heritage," and "the love of the ride." Ultimately, the vehicles will be used to help raise awareness and money toward fighting intimidation and influencing positive behavior, which is BRP's global social cause. Click HERE for more information on the collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon.

Can-Am 3-Wheel Retail Update

Can-Am 3-wheel continues to grow, with market share gains of 20 percentage points over the last three years in North America, with retail sales more than doubling in the last four years. New riders make up a significant portion, as 61 percent of recent Can-Am owners are new to the 3-wheel category, and 40 percent of recent Can-Am owners are new to the On-Highway segment (2-wheel or 3-wheel).

Looking Ahead: EV Introductions, including Can-Am Pulse and Origin Electric Motorcycles

BRP is committed to offering electric options in all its existing product lines. A roll-out of EV models is planned over the next few years, with the last product introduction now expected before the end of 2027 instead of 2026 as originally planned.

Furthermore, BRP has announced the upcoming launch of new electric categories, including the return of Can-Am on 2-wheel motorcycles with the all-electric Can-Am Pulse and Origin. The product development team is making solid progress, and the construction of the plant in Querétaro is well underway. Can-Am plans to release all specs of these two models and start taking orders next summer, with the first Can-Am motorcycles expected to hit the road before the end of 2024. In the meantime, the team is conducting testing in all possible usage conditions. Early feedback from test riders is that both of these exciting new models deliver a powerful, smooth, and thrilling riding experience.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to Can-Am's continued growth, its impact for women on-road and its appeal to different audiences, BRP's commitment to electrification of its existing product lines and the expected timeline for it, the product development progress on its electric motorcycles and their expected time of release and availability to customers, and other statements that are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions that its assumptions may not materialize. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of BRP to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in BRP's annual information form dated March 22, 2023.

_________________

[1] Source: S&P Global Mobility, Motorcycle Migration Report, New US On-Highway Registrations, Retail season to date, November 2022 to June 2023. (most recent data available)

Can-Am’s all-new larger, customizable touchscreen display with emphasis on readability while riding. ©BRP 2023 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

BRP Logo (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRP Inc.