Kivu Launches New Managed Security Services for Cloud and Identity Threat Detection and Response

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, a premier global cybersecurity solutions provider, is proud to introduce two new managed security services: Cloud Detection and Response and Identity Threat Detection and Response.

Kivu Consulting (PRNewsfoto/Kivu Consulting) (PRNewswire)

Powered by CrowdStrike, as part of Kivu and CrowdStrike's elite MSSP partnership, these innovative services are designed to equip clients with new capabilities to address the expanding technology attack surface and continued targeting of digital identities by cyber threats.

Cloud Detection and Response:

Kivu's Cloud Detection and Response service is a fully managed solution engineered to support cloud and hybrid environments. Key features include:

Identity Threat Detection and Response:

Kivu's Identity Threat Detection and Response service integrates seamlessly with Active Directory and cloud-based identity stores to provide:

"As a leading incident response firm, we are observing daily how the threat landscape changes. Remote work has surged post-pandemic, the cloud has become a predominant IT delivery model, and zero trust is a priority," said Gary Alterson, Vice President of Kivu's Managed Security Services. "Our Cloud and identity managed services address modern threats and ensure we are providing the best possible security outcomes for our clients."

"The steady increase in compromised credentials magnifies the importance of identity threat protection, and Kivu is determined to address this critical client need," said Shane Sims, CEO of Kivu Consulting. "With the launch of our expanded managed security services, Kivu continues to lead in providing trusted solutions to our clients and cybersecurity ecosystem partners."

About Kivu Consulting

Kivu is a leading global cybersecurity firm that offers a full suite of pre- and post-incident services, specializing in the forensic response to cyberattacks and ransomware incidents. We deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to organizations in need and are a trusted cyber incident partner to insurance carriers and law firms worldwide. Visit KivuConsulting.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kivu Consulting