eMoney Advisor Adds New Aggregation Connections and APIs for Advisors and End-Clients

In 2023, eMoney added 194 new connections for more a reliable and secure experience, including Citizens Access, TD Bank and more

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, announced updates to its account aggregation, a crucial tool for financial advisors and their clients to manage finances effectively, make informed decisions, and achieve long-term financial stability. So far this year, eMoney has added 194 new sources to aggregate financial account information; additionally, 82 percent of all accounts aggregated in eMoney's platform are available via API and bulk file, which streamlines the data aggregation process while providing an optimal user experience.

eMoney Logo (PRNewsfoto/eMoney Advisor) (PRNewswire)

"Account aggregation plays an important role in the planning experience with advisor and end-client connections serving as some of the most frequently requested and utilized features," said Ricky Illigasch, vice president, product management at eMoney. "We continue to prioritize adding new connections and enhancing existing connections to provide our advisors and their clients the best account aggregation possible with increased reliability, security, and control over data."

Recent additions include:

Client Connections

Citizens Access, a top requested connection

National Western Life Insurance

TD Bank

Bank of Montreal

Eastern Bank

401GO

Advisor Connections

National Advisors Trust (Reliance)

Savvy Wealth

Altruist

MaxMyInterest

Stone Castle

Additionally, eMoney has enhanced more than 130 existing sources with more stable connections through APIs, including Fidelity Investments and Empower.

Forthcoming enhancements include:

New client connections such as Navy Federal Credit Union

New advisor-based connections such as Betterment and Computershare

Enhancements to the existing TIAA-CREF, America First Credit Union and Voya connections

eMoney is also prepared, on behalf of advisors and their clients, for the upcoming Labor Day conversion of TD Ameritrade Institutional® accounts to Schwab Advisor Services™.

"We are committed to offering stable and consistent access to aggregated data to help advisors and their clients get one complete financial picture," said Illigasch.

eMoney has been ranked as the top aggregation solution for advisors for two consecutive years by T3/Inside Information Survey. In 2022, eMoney added more than 900 new aggregation sources to its platform, totaling 30.5 million.

To learn more about the different types of connections eMoney offers, please visit emoneyadvisor.com/why-emoney/aggregation.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.8 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

