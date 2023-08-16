G FUEL and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Unite for Heroic "Blue Beetle"-Inspired Energy Drink

G FUEL Khaji-Da Is Available in a Limited-Edition Metal Collector's Box for a Limited Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL joins forces with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC to celebrate the big-screen debut of fan-favorite DC Super Hero Blue Beetle with G FUEL Khaji-Da—named for the powerful Scarab that fuels Jaime Reyes's transformation. The exciting collaboration is inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures' "Blue Beetle," releasing exclusively in theaters August 18.

The flavor is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com as a 40-serving powdered Energy Formula tub as well as a limited-edition Metal Collector's Box, which comes with an exclusive "Blue Beetle" 24 oz Stainless Steel Shaker Cup.

When it's time to be a superhero, you might not have a powerful alien relic of biotechnology to help power up your transformation. But, thanks to G FUEL and "Blue Beetle," you do have a new ally to help you unlock your full potential and reach heroic heights: G FUEL Khaji-Da! You'll feel enhanced and refreshed by this delicious sweet and tangy Tamarind Agua Fresca blend as you prepare for your next adventure!

G FUEL Khaji-Da is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"'Blue Beetle' is all about rising to the occasion in extraordinary ways, and we're excited to help fans do that in their day-to-day lives with G FUEL Khaji-Da," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Not only is Tamarind Agua Fresca an exciting, new flavor profile for G FUEL, but it just might help you feel like you've become a true superhero as you conquer whatever's next!"

Suit up and drink up with G FUEL Khaji-Da, now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com. And be sure to see Warner Bros. Pictures' "Blue Beetle," exclusively in theaters Friday, August 18!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula, and savory Protein Puffs, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 346,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About "Blue Beetle"

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film "Blue Beetle," marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab—called Khaji-Da—suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, "Blue Beetle" soars into theaters only internationally beginning 16 August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

