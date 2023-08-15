The Stepping Stones Group Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 As One of the Nation's Fastest Growing Companies for Eighth Consecutive Year

The Stepping Stones Group Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 As One of the Nation's Fastest Growing Companies for Eighth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group, a leading national provider of therapeutic, behavioral, and autism services to children in educational, home, and community settings, earned a spot on the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the eighth consecutive year. The Stepping Stones Group earned the rank of No. 2250 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a three-year revenue growth of 245%.

SSG (PRNewsfoto/The Stepping Stones Group) (PRNewswire)

"Each year, I continue to be amazed by the efforts of our remarkable team and the growth we've been able to build," said Tim Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of The Stepping Stones Group. "We are honored to be ranked among some of the nation's best companies, and we believe this is a testament to our commitment of transforming lives together."

The Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The Stepping Stones Group and other companies on the 2023 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added more than 1 million jobs to the economy over the past three years. Facebook, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many other well-known brands first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves more than 1,100 clients and 300,000 children annually across 45 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of more than 8,000 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/.

About Inc. 5000

For complete results of the 2023 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Stepping Stones Group