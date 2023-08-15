Melanoma Research Alliance Statement on FDA Approval of Hepzato Kit for Patients with Uveal Melanoma with Liver Metastases

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) released the following statements from MRA Chief Science Officer Joan Levy, PhD and MRA Chief Executive Officer Marc Hurlbert, PhD on the Food & Drug Administration approval of Hepzato Kit for patients with uveal melanoma with liver metastases that cannot be surgically removed.

MRA Chief Science Officer Joan Levy, PhD: "This novel therapy delivers a chemotherapy drug directly to the liver and addresses an important unmet need for patients with uveal melanoma that has spread to the liver, the predominant organ of metastasis. Further, it showcases the ingenuity and dedication of melanoma researchers who contributed towards its development and patients who participated in clinical trials testing this unique treatment approach. It's proof that we can develop meaningful therapies for patients with rare diseases that can improve patient survival and quality of life."

MRA Chief Executive Officer Marc Hurlbert, PhD: "The approval of Hepzato Kit is the 16th treatment to earn FDA approval for melanoma since 2011 and the second approval specifically in uveal melanoma. This is an important advancement for patients with this rare and aggressive form of melanoma and offers hope to those who have been diagnosed. Today's action reminds patients facing rare melanoma that they aren't being left behind."

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) stands as the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research. Founded in 2007 by Debra and Leon Black, MRA's mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the world's most promising science and research. MRA provides critical funding for melanoma cancer research that propels advances in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship. MRA-funded researchers have been behind every major melanoma research breakthrough. Since MRA's inception, more than 15 new therapeutic approaches for melanoma have earned FDA approval. MRA is recognized as one of the most fiscally efficient non-profits in the country. Because MRA's Founders generously cover 100% of MRA's administrative and operating costs, every dollar donated is invested directly into MRA's scientific and research program. For more information, please visit: www.CureMelanoma.org.

