PVA hosts thought leaders in spinal cord injury research, science, and tech at 2023 Healthcare Summit + Expo

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America kicks off its 2023 Healthcare Summit and Expo – a four-day conference comprised of attendees from over 100 acute care and rehabilitation hospitals and community care centers across the country, more than 90 speakers, 70 exhibitors, and some 60 breakout sessions, all specialized in the field of spinal injury and disorders (SCI/D) and diseases like M.S. and ALS. The event is complete with workshops, breakout sessions, and PVA's Clinical Excellence Awards, recognizing clinicians who have gone above and beyond in the care of Veterans and others living with paralysis.

"PVA's Healthcare Summit and Expo brings together the brightest in the field of SCI/D, and every year we learn more and continue to grow our community," said Robert Thomas, National President of PVA. "This conference highlights the strides made in research and care but also provides a roadmap to where we need to focus our resources for the next challenge. We are thankful for our sponsors, who continue to share the same goal: advancing education of M.S. and ALS, and investing in V.A. and all the clinicians who provide the best care possible to all Veterans."

SCI/D is estimated to affect between 249,000 and 363,000 Americans, with about 17,730 new injuries occurring each year. Roughly 42,000 people with SCI/Ds are Veterans , with 450 newly injured each year and more than 26,000 receiving care from the V.A. When it comes to neurological diseases:

Nearly 20,000 Veterans with M.S. regularly receive care from the V.A. annually.

More than 1,000 Veterans are newly diagnosed with ALS each year.

Now in its eleventh year, PVA's Healthcare Summit and Expo is there to help these Veterans and all those living with paralysis.

"We are honored to play a role in this incredibly important event. Each year, we learn more and make meaningful connections with the community that supports these Veterans," said Chris Caggiano, National Director of Veterans Affairs and VERSAJE at Smith & Nephew. "There is more work to be done as we look to advance education around M.S. and ALS and the needs of those receiving this care from the V.A., and we remain a strong partner in this journey."

Attended by V.A. physicians, nurses, therapists, and psychologists, as well as private healthcare professionals, PVA's Summit is one of the largest, and most sought-after healthcare conferences in the U.S. PVA is grateful to our generous sponsors for the support of this year's Healthcare Summit and Expo, which include Smith & Nephew, Inc., Biogen, Onward Medical Inc., Novartis, NMEDA, First Nation Group, and Quantum Stealth. Visit SummitPVA.org to learn more.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in V.A. spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org .

