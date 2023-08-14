SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Advertise Purple, Inc. Organization of the Year in the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Advertise Purple, Inc. Sammy Award (PRNewswire)

Advertise Purple, Inc. Awarded Tech Organization of the Year.

Advertise Purple has made formidable strides in its development of the Purply™ technology. This tech, and industry first, has removed the guesswork for affiliate marketing strategy, providing its clients with assured direction for program success. The results have been nothing short of exceptional.

Advertise Purple's CEO, Jonathan Moisan, notes, "I think this award speaks volumes about the work that the team has done over the years, using technology to provide high-quality service to our clients. We continue to be disruptors in our space by constantly improving our service offering, with technology and data guiding each of those advancements."

"We are very excited to receive this award as a recognition of the impact that our technology (Purply) has had to our client's affiliate programs. Technology plays such a crucial role for us in not only the operational execution of successful programs, but also the analysis, identification, and execution of strategies that grow revenue for our clients," exclaims Carlos Chilin, Advertise Purple's COO.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Advertise Purple for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

About Advertise Purple

Advertise Purple has helped over 4,000 brands in 23 verticals generate $4B in affiliate revenue, making us the leader in affiliate program management. Through a combination of experience, exclusive proprietary affiliate partnership technology Purply™, and our team of 100+, Advertise Purple provides award-winning affiliate program management for Enterprise, SMB, and international e-commerce brands looking to drive performance-based online customer acquisition.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contact

Maria Jimenez

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

1 909-529-2737

jmaria@bintelligence.com

Advertise Purple (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advertise Purple