RentRedi Wins Second Consecutive "Tenant Portal Solution Of The Year" Award From PropTech Breakthrough

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , an award-winning rental management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and renters, has won its second consecutive "Tenant Portal Solution Of The Year" award for its powerful tenant app in the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe.

RentRedi offers a modern, cloud-based property management platform that eases the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting, and build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies. (PRNewswire)

Although RentRedi provides a comprehensive landlord-tenant app that empowers both sides of the renting process to transform and enhance their experience, PropTech Breakthrough recognizes the platform as a premier tenant tool that delivers advanced functionality and many benefits. RentRedi gives tenants the ability to pay rent, sign leases, receive in-app landlord notifications, prequalify and apply for new rentals, build credit, and purchase renters insurance—all from one mobile or web app.

RentRedi makes it convenient for tenants to submit applications and information such as credit, criminal, and eviction reports for background screening via a mobile device. In addition, tenants can take advantage of 24/7 maintenance support through RentRedi's partnership with Latchel-enabled properties. This enables landlords to more easily manage and coordinate maintenance requests from tenants. It is simple to categorize, prioritize and send status updates for all maintenance requests through RentRedi's online tenant app.

Furthermore, the RentRedi software ensures that landlords can easily collect rent online without any hidden fees through customizable payment options. Cash, credit, debit, ACH or ACH-only payments are all acceptable, and tenants can deposit cash at over 90,000 retail locations. Adding even more flexibility to rent collection, landlords are able to accept partial payments or block payments. Credit boosting is also available to tenants if they choose to report on-time rent payments to credit reporting agencies.

"RentRedi's all-inclusive landlord-tenant app helps landlords and their renters go mobile, and manage rentals from wherever, whenever. Tenants benefit from an app that streamlines renting and serves as a driving force in the rental property management space," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "For the second year in a row, we're recognizing RentRedi as 'Tenant Portal Solution Of The Year' as they set the standard of property management tools in the renting community. RentRedi's automation technology is life-changing for both landlords and renters, making their lives easier."

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"I am honored that our software has been recognized again as a top-performing app for tenants, especially considering our roots," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "I originally set out to build an app for tenants, and although we adapted to market needs that catered to landlords, we have developed a well-rounded solution that solves both landlord and tenant pain points."

The idea of RentRedi was conceived when Barone was in college, after he lost out on a coveted apartment in NYC because he couldn't gather application documents quickly enough. What began as an app for renters to easily store their application-related documents turned into a scalable, end-to-end automation platform for landlords and tenants alike.

ABOUT RENTREDI

RentRedi offers an award-winning, cloud-based rental management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests through Latchel.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market, recently earning recognition as a Capterra "Established Player," a G2 High Performer and a G2 Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $15.5 billion in assets under management and over 25,000 subscribers. The company partners with other technology leaders such as Zillow, REI Hub, Realtor.com, Plaid, Stripe, and Sure Insurance to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

ABOUT PROPTECH BREAKTHROUGH

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com .

