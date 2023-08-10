OtterBox Launches First MacBook Air Case

- Lumen Series Line Expands with MacBook Air Cover -

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover MacBook Air in trusted OtterBox protection with the all-new Lumen Series. This sleek case features a professional design and bold colors that express personal style, making it perfect for the classroom, the boardroom and everywhere in between. Lumen Series for 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available now at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com.1

"OtterBox has been innovating legendary technology protection for 25 years, including some ultra-rugged and admittedly clunky sealed boxes for laptops," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "Lumen Series for MacBook Air is sleek, protective and professional – a drastic evolution from our original laptop box from the early days of OtterBox."

Custom-made for the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, OtterBox Lumen Series wraps your laptop with military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) drop rating and defense against scratches while leaving the ports and vents open to easily plug in cables and facilitate air flow. 2 The ultra-slim, lightweight MacBook Air cover features grippy edges for solid hold on the go, a resilient bumper that absorbs impact when dropped and non-slip feet for a secure base on surfaces. Lumen Series for MacBook Air comes in black, blue, purple and clear and is made with 80% recycled material.

Lumen Series for MacBook joins a line of exclusive Lumen Series cases made for iPhone, AirPods and AirTag. Find the complete Lumen Series collection at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 25 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. 3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

1 Current Lumen Series case is compatible with 13-inch MacBook Air with M2.

2 Lumen Series for MacBook Air is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

3 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

