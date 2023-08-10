D2L Brightspace Attains ISO 27701:2019 Privacy Compliance

Certification underscores D2L's commitment to prioritizing and protecting the privacy and security of its customers' data

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today D2L, a global learning technology company, shared that its Brightspace learning innovation platform was recently certified with ISO 27701:2019 compliance for Privacy Information Management Requirements and Guidelines. This achievement makes D2L the first company in the leading LMS providers category – and among the first Canadian companies – to achieve this prestigious privacy certification.

D2L earned this certification in July 2023 after providing evidence that personal information stored on Brightspace is processed in compliance with applicable data and privacy legislation and contractual requirements.

D2L is already a signatory to the Student Privacy Pledge, a commitment to protect student data privacy, safeguarding learners' identity and individualized data. This ISO 27701 certification is the next step in the company's ongoing commitment to protecting the privacy and security of student information.

"This achievement underscores our proactive approach to data privacy, our dedication to compliance with global privacy regulations, and our continuous efforts to assure our customers that their trust in us remains well-placed," said Anna Forgione, CLO and Chief Privacy Officer at D2L. "We believe that privacy is a fundamental right, and we are excited to be at the forefront of maintaining and enhancing privacy throughout every interaction with our products and services."

"D2L has always been committed to protecting the privacy of learners. Our privacy by design approach prioritizes student data confidentiality, availability and integrity. We're proud to be a trusted partner for K-12 schools, higher education, and companies around the world," said Nick Oddson, Chief Technology Officer at D2L. "We continue to have an unwavering commitment to prioritizing and protecting the privacy and security of our customers' data."

D2L continues to comply with the requirements of ISO 27001, ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 security standards.

Learn more about D2L's commitment to prioritizing and protecting the privacy and security of its customers' data at https://www.d2l.com/privacy-center/ and https://www.d2l.com/security/compliance/.

