At SAS Explore, go beyond the hype and put AI and data to work

Sept. 11-14 tech conference in Vegas will deliver AI and analytics knowledge to drive business success

CARY, N.C., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies are all over the headlines. But there is a gap between the much-hyped promise of AI and harnessing it – and your data – to solve significant business challenges and improve lives.

SAS Explore provides a roadmap for putting AI into action and delivering analytics for everyone, everywhere.

At SAS Explore, the technology conference from SAS, the leader in AI and analytics, you will:

Learn from data scientists, developers and business pros using AI and advanced analytics today.

Experience demos of the latest technologies from SAS and its partners.

Meet other AI and data analytics enthusiasts and share ideas.

Gain knowledge for effectively applying AI and analytics in your organization.

The conference takes place at the ARIA Resort & Casino in fabulous Las Vegas from Sept. 11 to 14. Register today!

Engage with leading organizations

SAS Explore attendees will engage with speakers from leading organizations using AI and analytics. These include Banco Popular, Caesars Entertainment, Discover Financial Services, Generali Hellas Insurance, Georgia-Pacific, Highmark Health, National Bank of Canada, North Carolina State University, Santander Bank, Telenor Norway, The Nature Conservancy, the University of North Texas, and (of course) SAS, among others.

The conference will also spotlight 2023 SAS Hackathon category winners, who will present their projects. For more on the Hackathon and these teams, see SAS' announcement of 2023 Hackathon winners. At SAS Explore, SAS will reveal the overall champion of the Hackathon, as selected by a panel of judges.

AI and analytics sessions, workshops and courses

SAS Explore is about interactive discovery and knowledge. The four-day conference features:

100 expert-led sessions.

18 hands-on workshops.

39 booths and 70 super demos in the Innovation Hub, spotlighting SAS ® solutions, as well as a lounge highlighting SAS partners.

10 pre-conference courses and tutorials and more than 20 SAS certification exams.

Viya Las Vegas

Many of SAS Explore's sessions and demos focus on SAS Viya®, SAS' cloud-native, massively parallel AI and analytics platform. SAS Viya delivers low-, no- and yes-code options that empower people of all skill levels to participate in the analytics process.

Along with Viya, attendees will witness sessions and demos on a broad range of topics. These include app development, containers, cloud analytics, data visualization, decisioning, DevOps, digital twins, ethical AI, fraud prevention, generative AI, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, risk management, synthetic data and more.

Keynotes and entertainment

SAS Explore will also feature two thought-provoking keynotes plus an entertainer who demonstrates that technologists can laugh at themselves:

Sal Khan , founder and CEO of Khan Academy and one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People, will explore how AI could save (not destroy) education and spark the greatest positive transformation that learning has ever seen.

Allie K. Miller , a top AI leader, advisor, and investor, will discuss how to successfully build, scale, and outperform with AI.

Ozan Varol , rocket scientist turned professor, bestselling author and expert on creativity and critical thinking, will share how to break free from conventional thinking, allowing dreams and aspirations to take flight.

Don McMillan , America's top nerdy comedian and an America's Got Talent contestant, will show the hilarious side of an engineer's mind (complete with charts and graphs).

"What's exciting about generative AI and tools like ChatGPT is that they illustrate to a wide audience the enormous potential of AI and analytics. What's exciting about SAS Explore is that it provides a roadmap for putting AI into action and delivering on the promise of analytics for everyone, everywhere," said Jared Peterson, Senior Vice President of Engineering at SAS, who will serve as host at SAS Explore.

More on Explore

