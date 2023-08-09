CBAK Energy Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

DALIAN, China, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

First Half of 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues from sales of batteries were $51.8 million , an increase of 27.2% from $40.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Net revenues from batteries used in light electric vehicles were $3.1 million , an increase of 309.9% from $0.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Net revenues from batteries used in electric vehicles were $2.0 million , an increase of 6454.4 times from $303.0 in the same period of 2022.

Net revenues from uninterruptible supplies were $46.8 million , an increase of 17.0% from $40.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross margin for the battery business was 12.8%, an increase of 3.4 percentage points from 9.4% in the same period of 2022.

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "During the first half of 2023, our battery business had strong revenue growth of 97% in the first quarter; however, during the second quarter, we began to experience a temporary slowdown in sales, as a result of the volatility of lithium carbonate prices, a crucial raw material. Despite this short-term challenge, we remain confident that our revenue growth will bounce back in the upcoming quarters as many of our clients will place new orders in the second half of the year when prices begin to stabilize. Moreover, we have successfully entered into a series of partnerships with Echom, HiNa Battery, Viessmann Group, and Hello Tech, which will help sustain our topline growth and further strengthen our lead in China's battery market."

Xiangyu Pei, Interim Chief Financial Officer, added, "We are pleased to report strong half year results marked by sustainable growth and increased profitability. Thanks to our product's strength and optimized operating efficiency, our gross margin rose to 15.4%, compared with 11.0% for the same period last year. Going forward, our top priorities are to accelerate sales growth and improve profitability. Our solid balance sheet gives us the flexibility to continue investing in our future by accelerating our research and development across product lines as well as expanding our technology and business initiatives to create value for both our users and our shareholders."

Second Quarter of 2023 Business Highlights & Recent Developments

In July, CBAK Energy announced that its subsidiary, Dalian CBAK, reached agreements with the Shangqiu Urban-Rural Integration Demonstration Zone and partnering entities, which will increase Dalian CBAK's capacity by approximately RMB300 million worth of the 26700 cylindrical batteries.

In July, CBAK Energy announced that its subsidiary, Nanjing CBAK, entered a 3-year strategic partnership for a RMB180 million lithium-ion battery order with Echom, a well-known industrial design group in China .

In June, CBAK Energy announced a strategic agreement with HiNa Battery, a unicorn and leading player in the sodium electricity industry, and Hello Tech, the parent company of Jackery, a premier global portable power supplier, respectively, during its first Corporate Open Day.

In June, CBAK Energy announced that it is the first company worldwide to achieve mass production of large cylindrical sodium batteries and full-scale commercialization along the entire value chain from upstream to downstream during the Corporate Open Day.

In June, CBAK Energy received an order worth EUR116.5 million (approximately USD124.5 million ) of lithium-ion batteries from the Viessmann Group, a leading European heating, cooling, and renewable energy system provider, for 2024.

In June, CBAK Energy entered into a strategic agreement and secured RMB25 million in funding from Hello Tech, the parent company of Jackery, a leading global portable power supplier, for the sodium-ion battery R&D program.

Second Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were $42.4 million, representing a decline of 24.7% compared to $56.3 million in the same period of 2022. This decline was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales by the battery business and Hitrans, an indirect majority-owned subsidiary engaged in the production and sale of battery raw materials. The decline in battery sales was primarily driven by the price volatility of lithium carbonate, leading clients to hold off on placing new orders during the second quarter. However, we are optimistic that demand will rebound in subsequent quarters as prices stabilize.

Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:

Battery Business

2022 Second Quarter

2023

Second Quarter

%

Change

YoY Net Revenues ($)

25,715,415

22,232,003

-13.5 Gross Profits ($)

2,836,287

3,425,147

20.8 Gross Margin

11.0 %

15.4 %

- Net Revenues from Battery Business

on Applications ($)











Electric Vehicles

(6)

135,731

- Light Electric Vehicles

671,444

1,147,902

71.0 Uninterruptable supplies

25,043,977

20,948,370

-16.4 Total

25,715,415

22,232,003

-13.5

Cost of revenues was $38.5 million, representing a decrease of 24.2% from $50.8 million in the same period of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to the decline in net revenues.

Gross profit was $3.9 million, representing a decrease of 29.8% from $5.5 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin was 9.2%, compared to 9.8% in the same period of 2022.

Total operating expenses were $7.7 million, representing an increase of 42.1% from $5.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Research and development expenses were $3.0 million , an increase of 29.6% from $2.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were $1.0 million, an increase of 38.1% from $0.7 million in the same period of 2022.

General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million , an increase of 46.0% from $2.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Provision for doubtful accounts was $0.13 million , compared to a recovery of doubtful accounts of $0.06 million in the same period of 2022.

Operating loss amounted to $3.8 million, compared to an operating income of $0.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Finance income, net amounted to $0.3 million, compared to a finance expense of $0.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Change in fair value of warrants was $0.04 million, compared to $2.13 million in the same period of 2022. The change in fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to the share price decline.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $2.6 million, compared to a net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $0.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting the change in fair value of warrants) was $2.7 million, compared to $1.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted loss per share were both $0.03, compared to nil in the same period of 2022.

First Half of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were $84.8 million, representing a decrease of 37.8% from $136.6 million in the same period of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales by the battery business and Hitrans, an indirect majority-owned subsidiary engaged in the production and sale of battery raw materials.

Battery Business

2022 First Half

2023

First Half

% Change

YoY Net Revenues ($)

40,736,101

51,835,386

27.2 Gross Profits ($)

3,819,211

6,638,505

73.8 Gross Margin

9.4 %

12.8 %

- Net Revenues from Battery Business on

Applications ($)











Electric Vehicles

303

1,955,979

645,437.6 Light Electric Vehicles

760,208

3,115,959

309.9 Uninterruptable supplies

39,975,590

46,763,448

17.0 Total

40,736,101

51,835,386

27.2

Cost of revenues was $78.0 million, representing a decrease of 37.9% from $125.7 million in the same period of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to the decline in net revenues.

Gross profit was $6.8 million, representing a decrease of 37.4% from $10.9 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin was 8.0%, compared to 7.9% in the same period of 2022.

Total operating expenses were $13.4 million, representing an increase of 11.4% from $12.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Research and development expenses were $5.4 million , a decrease of 3.1% from $5.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were $1.7 million , an increase of 10.3% from $1.5 million in the same period of 2022.

General and administrative expenses were $6.1 million , an increase of 29.2% from $4.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Provision for doubtful accounts was $0.26 million , compared to $0.21 million in the same period of 2022.

Operating loss was $6.7 million, compared to $1.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Finance income, net was $0.3 million, compared to a finance expense of $0.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Change in fair value of warrants was $0.12 million, compared to $3.76 million in the same period of 2022. The change in fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to the share price decline.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $4.0 million, compared to a net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $1.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting the change in fair value of warrants) was $4.1 million, compared to $2.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted loss per share were both $0.05, compared to $0.01 for both basic and diluted income per share in the same period of 2022.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (In US$ except for number of shares)







December 31,

2022



June 30,

2023













(Unaudited)

Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 6,519,212



$ 3,449,446

Pledged deposits





30,836,864





40,189,167

Trade and bills receivable, net





27,413,575





29,322,723

Inventories





49,446,291





41,818,660

Prepayments and other receivable





5,915,080





5,267,046

Receivables from former subsidiary, net





5,518,052





323,973

Income tax recoverable





57,934





55,182

Total current assets





125,707,008





120,426,197





















Property, plant and equipment, net





90,004,527





88,084,125

Construction in progress





9,954,202





25,945,637

Long-term investments, net





945,237





900,334

Prepaid land use rights





12,361,163





11,616,881

Intangible assets, net





1,309,058





1,017,171

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





1,264,560





1,082,209

Deferred tax assets, net





2,486,979





3,101,858

Total assets



$ 244,032,734



$ 252,174,412





















Liabilities

















Current liabilities

















Trade and bills payable



$ 67,491,435



$ 75,570,051

Short-term bank borrowings





14,907,875





26,813,901

Other short-term loans





689,096





352,482

Accrued expenses and other payables





25,605,661





27,869,385

Payables to former subsidiaries, net





358,067





387,263

Deferred government grants, current





1,299,715





367,271

Product warranty provisions





26,215





23,355

Warrants liability





136,000





15,000

Operating lease liability, current





575,496





366,391

Finance lease liability, current





844,297





114,884

Total current liabilities





111,933,857





131,879,983





















Deferred government grants, non-current





5,577,020





5,129,127

Product warranty provisions





450,613





451,739

Operating lease liability, non-current





607,222





539,742

Accrued expenses and other payables, non-current





1,085,525





-

Total liabilities





119,654,237





138,000,591





















Commitments and contingencies





































Shareholders' equity

















Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized;

89,135,064 issued and 88,990,858 outstanding as of December

31, 2022 and 89,151,731 issued and 89,007,525 outstanding

as of June 30, 2023





89,135





89,151

Donated shares





14,101,689





14,101,689

Additional paid-in capital





246,240,998





247,070,345

Statutory reserves





1,230,511





1,230,511

Accumulated deficit





(131,946,705)





(135,962,050)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(8,153,644)





(13,798,697)









121,561,984





112,730,949

Less: Treasury shares





(4,066,610)





(4,066,610)

Total shareholders' equity





117,495,374





108,664,339

Non-controlling interests





6,883,123





5,509,482

Total equity





124,378,497





114,173,821





















Total liabilities and shareholder's equity



$ 244,032,734



$ 252,174,412



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023

(Unaudited)

(In US$ except for number of shares)











Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,







2022



2023



2022



2023

Net revenues



$ 56,349,660



$ 42,420,870



$ 136,545,958



$ 84,817,571

Cost of revenues





(50,814,352)





(38,536,228)





(125,694,296)





(78,027,185)

Gross profit





5,535,308





3,884,642





10,851,662





6,790,386

Operating expenses:

































Research and development expenses





(2,299,466)





(2,980,718)





(5,612,590)





(5,436,046)

Sales and marketing expenses





(697,664)





(963,588)





(1,527,338)





(1,684,592)

General and administrative expenses





(2,453,515)





(3,582,893)





(4,690,889)





(6,062,028)

Recovery of (provision for) doubtful

accounts





59,826





(130,493)





(211,617)





(261,660)

Total operating expenses





(5,390,819)





(7,657,692)





(12,042,434)





(13,444,326)

Operating income (loss)





144,489





(3,773,050)





(1,190,772)





(6,653,940)

Finance (expenses) income, net





(620,490)





252,472





(615,476)





257,783

Other (expenses) income, net





(458,946)





238,040





(173,742)





421,253

Change in fair value of warrants





2,131,000





36,000





3,763,000





121,000

Income before income tax





1,196,053





(3,246,538)





1,783,010





(5,853,904)

Income tax (expenses) credit





(179,788)





307,311





(86,242)





710,195

Net income (loss)





1,016,265





(2,939,227)





1,696,768



$ (5,143,709)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable

to non-controlling interest





(211,075)





304,237





(447,125)





1,128,364

Net income (loss) attributable to

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.



$ 805,190



$ (2,634,990)



$ 1,249,643



$ (4,015,345)





































Net income (loss)





1,016,265





(2,939,227)





1,696,768





(5,143,709)

Other comprehensive loss

































– Foreign currency translation

adjustment





(7,126,920)





(6,639,109)





(6,694,727)





(5,890,330)

Comprehensive loss





(6,110,655)





(9,578,336)





(4,997,959)





(11,034,039)

Less: Comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to non-controlling

interest





(205,075)





643,620





(482,134)





1,373,641

Comprehensive loss attributable to

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.



$ (6,315,730)



$ (8,934,716)



$ (5,480,093)



$ (9,660,398)





































Income (loss) per share

































– Basic



$ 0.00 *

$ (0.03)



$ 0.01



$ (0.05)

– Diluted



$ 0.00 *

$ (0.03)



$ 0.01



$ (0.05)





































Weighted average number of shares

of common stock:

































– Basic





89,007,924





89,030,137





88,852,594





89,021,795

– Diluted





89,019,818





89,030,137





88,865,263





89,021,795



