Marvell Keynote at FMS 2023 to Address Transforming Cloud Infrastructure for the AI Era

Company will showcase its cloud-optimized storage and memory solutions with product demos and series of technical presentations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, will outline its strategy for optimizing storage and memory technologies for AI and other data-intensive cloud workloads at the Flash Memory Summit, taking place August 8-10 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Nigel Alvares, vice president of Global Marketing and Business Planning, will present Marvell's keynote on Wednesday, August 9 at 11 a.m., "Transforming Cloud Infrastructure for the AI Era." In his talk, Mr. Alvares will discuss the impact generative AI is having on cloud infrastructure and the emerging cloud-optimized architecture solutions that will enable AI to continue to scale.

Demonstrations:

Marvell's cloud-optimized storage and memory technologies will be on display and as part of demonstrations with industry collaborators at both the Marvell booth (#607) and in ecosystem partner booths.

These include:

The Marvell ® Bravera ™ SC5 controller , the industry's first PCIe 5.0 SSD controller, delivers unprecedented performance, best-in-class efficiency, and leading security features for scalable, containerized cloud storage infrastructure.

DapuStor's latest generation SSD optimizes host-to-device data transfer performance and latency powered by Marvell's Bravera SC5 controller memory buffer (CMB) technology.

Memblaze's next-generation enterprise PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD solution with Marvell's Bravera SC5 controller to meet the increasing storage performance demands for cutting-edge digital technology applications.

Marvell ® QLogic ® Fibre Channel VM-ID awareness technology using application telemetry to enable advanced diagnostics, and I/O profiling to deliver consistent performance in a SAN environment.

Emerging CXL memory architectures enabling disaggregation of memory and boosting application performance.

The Marvell Bravera SC5 controller and reference board which are powered by Arm® Cortex® CPUs will be on display in the Arm booth (#221).

Presentation and Panel Highlights at FMS:

Marvell Keynote

Wednesday, August 9 at 11 a.m.

Transforming Cloud Infrastructure for the AI Era

Speaker: Nigel Alvares, Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Planning

Location: Mission City Ballroom

Wednesday, August 9th

8:30-9:35 a.m.

Session: SSDS-201-1: SSD Innovations (SSD Technology Track)

DIY SSDs for Cloud Data Centers

Marvell Speaker: Vasanthi Jagatha, Senior Manager of Product Marketing, Flash Business Unit

Location: Ballroom D

2:30-2:40 p.m.

CXL: Transforming Cloud Infrastructure

Marvell Speaker: Khurram Malik, Director, Product Marketing, CXL

Location: CXL Forum Community Theater (booth #1040)

Thursday, August 10th

8:30-9:35 a.m.

Session: SOFT-301-1: Virtualization and Orchestration (Software for Storage and Memory Track)

Virtualization Technologies for Next Generation Storage Devices

Marvell Speaker: Phil Colline, Senior Principal Architect, Storage Memory Architecture

Location: Ballroom J

9:45-10:50 a.m.

Session: NETC-302-1: Networking Flash for AI and HPC (Networks and Connections Track)

Trucks Keep Right: Maximizing Efficiency with Fibre Channel Virtual Lanes

Marvell Speaker: Nishant Lodha, Director of Marketing, Emerging Technologies

Location: Ballroom F

11:00 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Session: SARC-303-2: CXL Usage Models (System Architectures Track)

Not a Magic Wand! Performance Considerations for CXL-Attached Memory

Marvell Speaker: Nishant Lodha, Director of Marketing, Emerging Technologies

Location: Ballroom B

12:10-1:15 p.m.

Session: SSDS-304-1: SSD Performance and Optimization (SSD Technology Track)

Will Hard Disk Drives Outlive NAND Flash?

Marvell Speaker: Mats Oberg, Associate Vice President, DSP Architecture

Location: Ballroom C

12:10-1:15 p.m.

Session: SARC-304-2: CXL Usage Models Panel (System Architectures Track)

Marvell Speaker: Khurram Malik, Director, Product Marketing, CXL

Location: Ballroom B

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates.

