Motel 6 Launches Two Sweepstakes for Fans to Win Ultimate Music Experience

Economy Lodging Brand to Offer Music Fans Exciting Chance to Win Tickets and Lodging

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its efforts to support emerging artists and their fans, economy lodging brands Motel 6, the Official Sponsor of Opening Acts™, and Studio 6 today announced two sweepstakes for tickets to upcoming live music experiences. In partnership with singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander and reggae band Rawayana, each sweepstakes will award one lucky winner two tickets to a festival or concert, as well as lodging and other fun perks.

Singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander at Motel 6 (PRNewswire)

Abraham Alexander in Zilker Park, Austin, TX : Now through Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m. CDT , fans can enter for a chance to win two VIP passes to a music festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas , where they'll catch a performance by indie act three nights of hotel accommodations in Austin from Oct. 13 through Oct. 15 . Now throughat, fans can enter for a chance to winto a music festival at Zilker Park in, where they'll catch a performance by indie act Abraham Alexander . Winners will also receiveof hotel accommodations infrom

Rawayana at El Rey Theater, Los Angeles, CA : Concertgoers can enter for a chance to win two tickets to see Los Angeles, California on Nov. 10 and hotel accommodations for one night*. Entry opens on Aug. 3 at 12 a.m. CDT and goes through Aug. 30 at 11:59 p.m. CDT . Concertgoers can enter for a chance to win two tickets to see Rawayana at the El Ray Theatre inonand hotel accommodations for one night*. Entry opens onatand goes throughat

To enter the sweepstakes, fans 18 years and older can visit Motel6music.com, Abraham Alexander's Facebook page, or Rawayana's Facebook page. For full rules and mail-in entry details, visit the Motel 6 website.

My6 Music Program

This summer, Motel 6 and Studio 6 are supporting up-and-coming musicians through the free My6 Music Package, which offers musicians and their crews 10% off stays through Oct. 31, plus dozens of discounts for music-related items and services from Sonos sound equipment, gas, food delivery, Showtime video streaming, Fender Play step-by-step music lessons and more. Musicians can sign up to access the discounts here.

"We're thrilled to continue our support for emerging artists and their crews," said Julie Arrowsmith, President and Interim CEO of G6 Hospitality. "We believe expensive lodging shouldn't stop fans from seeing their favorite artists on the road, which is why we're also offering 6% off stays through the free My6 program, to give fans the opportunity to follow the music coast to coast."

Additionally, the free My6 program offers expedited booking and hundreds of discounts on food, travel and entertainment. Fans can download the free My6 app to sign up or visit the website.

Wherever your journey takes you, Motel 6 and Studio 6 offer affordable rates just about everywhere music is played. To book a stay at one of more than 1,400 properties across the U.S. and Canada, visit www.motel6.com or www.studio6.com.

*Only if potential winner lives more than two hundred (200) miles from the venue location.

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Pets stay free at Motel 6 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.motel6.com.

About Studio 6

Studio 6 welcomes travelers in key extended stay markets in the U.S. and Canada, allowing guests to "Extend your stay, not your budget®". The studios include fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. For more information, visit www.studio6.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Rose

(312) 918-4223

elise.rose@zenogroup.com

Reggae band Rawayana band at a Motel 6 (PRNewswire)

Motel 6 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Motel 6) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motel 6