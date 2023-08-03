Datadog Launches Low-Cost, High-Volume Log Management Tier

Flex Logs decouples storage and compute to enable teams to store and query massive volumes of logs for long periods of time at very low costs

SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced Flex Logs, a new tier for log management. Built on top of Datadog's Husky technology , Flex Logs enables organizations to retain and query high-volume data that has traditionally been cost prohibitive to use for observability.

Traditional log management solutions use "Indexing" to provide users with alerts, dashboards and other query capabilities that are suited for detecting and resolving real-time security and observability issues in applications. While these solutions work well for investigating immediate problems, they are cost prohibitive in many scenarios where engineers want to store and analyze massive volumes of logs over long periods of time for problems such as intermittent network issues, usage trends, seasonal patterns, security forensics and auditing.

Flex Logs enables organizations to retain massive volumes of data that they would previously not collect or store because of high costs. This new capability works alongside Datadog's standard indexing so users have the flexibility to choose which logs are indexed for real-time alerts and dashboards, and which are stored for long-term querying use cases. With Flex Logs, teams also have control over their level of computational power needed so they can provision for thousands of users making a large number of queries, or control costs for a small number of users who only query occasionally.

"As application complexity grows, so do log volumes. Organizations need to improve their visibility into these logs while staying within a reasonable budget," said Michael Whetten, VP of Product at Datadog. "Flex Logs introduces Datadog's easy-to-use Log Management platform to more teams—from IT troubleshooting to policy compliance and business analytics—in a cost-effective and scalable way so that they can store and take action on all their logs."

With Flex Logs, Datadog customers will benefit from:

Better ROI: Teams can optimize compute to match the needs of users for investigations, compliance audits, security investigations and more.

Instant access to historical data: Engineering and security teams can investigate old issues without needing to perform a rehydration.

Predictable growth: As logging volumes grow, organizations can ramp up compute separately from storage in order to manage their budgets in a predictable way.

Unified observability: Datadog's unified platform enriches logs by automatically integrating and correlating different types of data from application metrics and security sources so that organizations have a unified view of their observability data.

Flex Logs is available starting at $0.05 per million logs per month for storage. Small, medium and large compute sizes are available at a fixed monthly cost. To learn more about Datadog Log Management, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/log-management/ .

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

