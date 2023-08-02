Raptor Technologies Congratulates the Co-Winners of the 2023 Campus Safety K-12 Director of the Year Competition

Raptor Technologies Congratulates the Co-Winners of the 2023 Campus Safety K-12 Director of the Year Competition

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the leading provider of school safety software, proudly congratulates the two co-winners of the 2023 Campus Safety K-12 Director of the Year competition.

(PRNewswire)

Both winners, Mike Newton, Director of Safety and Security at Elizabeth School District (ESD) in Elizabeth, Colorado, and Danielle Stevens, District Safety Manager at Lake Zurich CUSD 95 in Lake Zurich, Illinois, trust Raptor Technologies to meet their schools' safety and security needs.

"Utilizing Raptor Reunification has expedited our recovery efforts by simultaneously speeding up our reunification process and improving our overall student accountability," said Newton. "Accounting for every student is paramount, and the ability to do this electronically and monitor it remotely from our emergency operations center is critical."

"The ability to customize the emergency buttons on the Raptor system to include school administration and first responders is critical during emergency situations when every second counts," said Stevens.

Campus Safety magazine, catering to professionals responsible for campus safety and security in schools, universities and healthcare facilities, hosts the K-12 Director of the Year awards program. The competition recognizes the outstanding accomplishments and successes of finalists in advancing safety measures to protect their district schools.

"As a company dedicated to fostering a safer educational environment, we are thrilled to see the remarkable achievements of Mike Newton and Danielle Stevens recognized in this prestigious competition," said Gray Hall, CEO at Raptor Technologies. "Their partnership with Raptor reinforces our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower school safety professionals to safeguard their students, faculty, and staff."

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 different countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

Media Contact

Raptor Technologies

Matt Maurel

(512) 387-3440

matt.maurel@anthonybarnum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raptor Technologies