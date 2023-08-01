Legit Security Announces Integration with CrowdStrike to Bring Application Security Posture Management to Customers

Legit Security platform now integrates with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to secure cloud applications from code origin to production deployment

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legit Security , a cyber security company with an enterprise Application Security Posture Management platform that secures application delivery and protects an organization's software supply chain from attack, today announced a partnership with CrowdStrike, a global leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data protection. With this partnership, Legit Security integrates with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to provide extended application security, auto-discovery, and vulnerability management. Leveraging the two solutions, customers can automatically trace cloud application vulnerabilities back to their code origin and more rapidly prioritize and remediate security issues leveraging deep application context.

With the need for frequent software releases, DevOps and modern CI/CD pipelines have left security teams struggling to secure their cloud applications in the face of increasing threats. Within these constantly changing development environments, legacy security approaches fall short with high levels of noise and alerts, making it difficult to quickly prioritize cloud application vulnerabilities and identify the root cause. Compounding the challenge, organizations lack real-time application security posture management across their CI/CD pipelines and pre-production development environments as software supply chain attacks continue to grow dramatically.

With Legit Security's integration with the Crowdstrike Falcon® platform, security teams can quickly see where vulnerabilities discovered in production applications originated, and where vulnerabilities discovered in code get deployed. Legit Security ingests security data across cloud workloads from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to identify and trace the source of vulnerabilities and accelerate triage and prioritization of issues based on context and severity.

"Cloud application security is a top priority, however enterprises need to balance security with an ability to improve productivity and do more with less," said Roni Fuchs, CEO and co-founder, Legit Security. "Instantly tracing cloud application security vulnerabilities back to their source with full context regarding the application, its software supply chain, and code origination can dramatically improve remediation time and productivity for both security and development teams. Now listed in the CrowdStrike Store, Legit Security's offering allows customers to easily find information on our integration to ultimately gain dramatic improvements in risk scoring, security issue classification and prioritization, and get the most out of their valuable security resources."

