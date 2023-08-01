Granicus selected as subcontractor on $49M U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services award

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, the leading provider of government experience software services and solutions, today announced a recompete contract award win for $49M from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Granicus will serve as the subcontractor to Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, for the three-year contract supporting the CMS Office of Communications.

The latest contract award to support CMS.gov, HealthCare.gov, Medicare.gov and Medicaid.gov builds on a ten-year-long partnership between Granicus and CMS to deliver best-in-class communications strategies and technologies that create impactful digital experiences to aid in educating and enrolling the public in government health programs.

"Granicus is committed to supporting the critical work Federal agencies do to ensure the public can more easily interact with government during impactful life events," said Mark Hynes, Chief Executive Officer at Granicus. "Our long-term partnership with CMS has resulted in one of the most sophisticated public engagement programs in government – one that leverages modern experience technologies and data science to help inform, qualify, and guide individuals as they navigate one of their most important life choices. Informed by billions of data points across millions of digital journeys, Granicus and CMS deliver better individual outcomes, at higher levels of satisfaction, and at significantly lower costs per enrollment. We are pleased to leverage these principles and capabilities to now support several states with their Medicaid Unwinding enrollment changes at higher levels of efficacy."

By increasing public awareness, encouraging engagement and measuring outcomes, Granicus' continued support of government health service adoption ensures maximum enrollment of individuals needing benefits.

"We are thrilled to continue to support Granicus in the contract award from CMS," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "This collaboration holds significant importance as it enables us to contribute to CMS's vital work in providing health services to millions of U.S citizens. With Granicus' innovative solutions, we can enable CMS to effectively engage with stakeholders and the public, ensuring that information reaches the individuals who rely on it the most. We look forward to working with Granicus and our reseller partners to help CMS better serve the needs of citizens and communities across the U.S."

Granicus partners with over 6,000 public sector entities to provide technologies and services that drive deeper digital engagement, personalization and trust with the public. As a partner to numerous state-level Medicaid organizations, the extended CMS partnership provides a model for effective digital engagement to drive targeted health outcomes, quickly and cost effectively.

