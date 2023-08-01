GOLIATH PARTNERS WITH RESTORATION GAMES TO BRING BACK 80'S LEGENDARY CLASSIC, CROSSBOWS & CATAPULTS

Nostalgia Returns with the 1980s Classic from Goliath, Crossbows & Catapults

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global leader in the toys and games industry, Goliath, is partnering with Restoration Games (RG) to bring back the 1980s cult classic board game Crossbows & Catapults (C&C). Restoration Games is committed to reviving out-of-print gems from the 1960s to 1990s and reigniting nostalgic fun to board game nights. In less than one month, their Kickstarter campaign for the game garnered just under $1 million in support.

Crossbows & Catapults, the 1980s classic from Goliath Games (CNW Group/Goliath Games) (PRNewswire)

The crossbow-firing, catapult-launching action game is all about building and defending your castle while trying to knock down your opponent's build. As with previous games RG has revived in the past, C&C will be given a premium update with extra castle components, re-engineered artillery pieces, and additional game pieces and figurines.

The refurbished game will maintain the integrity of the original while introducing an upgraded experience for a new generation of players. In the last few years, passionate gamers have seen a resurgence in retro entertainment and C&C promises to satisfy this steady demand.

"Current trends show that appreciation for vintage novelties continues to grow. We are thrilled to team up with Restoration Games to bring 'Crossbows & Catapults' back to life," says Brian Weiss, President of North America at Goliath. "There is no better way to show our appreciation to our fans than by introducing them to a piece of our childhood that brought us so much joy during simpler times."

"We've made it our mission to re-envision antique games and reintroduce them to modern gamers," says Suzanne Sheldon, Head of Marketing and Master of Fireworks at Restoration Games. "Crossbows & Catapults has been one of the most requested games from fans and we could not be more ecstatic to have the collaborative support of Goliath as this endeavor is brought to fruition."

Goliath will bring C&C to the global market in the Fall of 2024. To learn more about the company's corporate news and latest products, please visit http://www.goliathgames.com .

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: Fall 2024

Hi-Res Image: HERE

About Goliath

Goliath was founded in 1980 by Adi Golad and he co-founded Goliath's USA division with David Norman in 2008. Goliath is one of the few remaining family-owned global toy and game companies. Goliath is now a global manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of products. Examples include Wahu®, Rocket Fishing Rod®, Rummikub®, Triominos®, Sequence®, Pop the Pig®, Doggie Doo™, Gator Golf®, Let's Go Fishin® and Phlat Ball®. The company has continued to see substantial growth with the acquisitions of Pressman Toy® and JAX® in the US, Crown & Andrews® and Britz 'n Pieces/Wahu in Australia, Modelco® in France, Elephanta® in New Zealand, and Vivid® in the UK. Goliath is a market leader in TV-promoted games and is active in many other toy categories, such as puzzles, arts & crafts, outdoor, activity, and novelties. Goliath products now sell in more than 75 countries worldwide and the company has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Hong Kong, Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.goliathgames.co m .

About Restoration Games

Restoration Games is owned and operated by attorney Justin D. Jacobson. Design is overseen by their Chief Restoration Officer, the award-winning designer, Rob Daviau. Together, with the rest of the Restoration team, they find old games that just need a little love to be restored to their former glory and beyond. Their roster includes Unmatched, Return To Dark Tower, and the latest smash hit Thunder Road: Vendetta.

Goliath Games logo (CNW Group/Goliath Games)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goliath Games