Channellock, Inc. Adds New American-Made Products to Its Catalog

Channellock, Inc. announces its largest product launch in recent history, including new screwdrivers, pry bars, and tool bags.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channellock, Inc. continues to grow its family of American-made products with the addition of all-new professional screwdrivers, pry bars, and soft-sided tool tote bags, making this one of the largest product launches in recent company history.

The addition of these new SKUs brings Channellock, Inc.'s total number of American-made products to over 175.

The new product line includes 100% U.S.A.-made, professional-grade Phillips®, multi-bit, square recess, slotted, and TORX® screwdrivers; pry bars; assorted screwdriver and pry bar sets; and soft-sided tool tote bags, rolls, pouches, and backpacks.

According to the company's President and COO, Jon DeArment, "Our customers have long taken pride in knowing that purchasing CHANNELLOCK® pliers directly supports American manufacturing and American workers. Now, we're excited to add screwdrivers, pry bars, and tool bags to that list."

"These new products reinforce our company's commitment to American manufacturing and to its hardworking tradespeople," says DeArment. "Since we opened our doors in 1886, American-made has remained an integral part of our story. Our goal is to manufacture everything we can here in Meadville. If that's not possible, then we do our best to source it elsewhere in the U.S. We only look to other countries if our domestic suppliers can't meet our rigorous quality standards," he says.

About Channellock, Inc.

Channellock, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including its iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK® Tongue & Groove Pliers. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, P.A.-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. Learn more about CHANNELLOCK® at www.channellock.com , and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

