BankFirst Financial Services Announces New Loan Production Office and Deposit Production Office in Huntsville, Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank"), the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX:BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), today announced the opening of a new loan production office ("LPO") and deposit production office ("DPO") located at 307 Clinton Avenue E, Suite 115, Huntsville, Alabama, 35801.

In making the announcement, BankFirst's President and Chief Executive Officer, Moak Griffin, said, "We are very excited to announce our continued expansion into the Alabama market with the opening of a new LPO and DPO in Huntsville. Our presence in Huntsville underscores our commitment to the State of Alabama and we look forward to introducing BankFirst to customers in North Alabama and serving the lending needs of the community." Barry Bryan, Huntsville Alabama Market President, will oversee the operations of the LPO/DPO. Mr. Bryan has over 20 years of banking experience in the Huntsville market, primarily focusing on commercial real estate, and over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry.

With the opening of the new LPO/DPO location, the Bank now has 48 offices serving Mississippi and Alabama, and has assets in excess of $2.7 billion.

About BankFirst Financial Services

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.7 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2023. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

Available Information

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.BankFirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Member FDIC

View original content:

SOURCE Bank First