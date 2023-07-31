Blues and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter ELVIN BISHOP joins forces with Blues Hall of Famer and GRAMMY® Award-Winning Harmonica Master, Singer & Songwriter CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE to present their 2022 GRAMMY® Award Nominated album '100 Years of Blues'. Tickets for Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Thursday August 17 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Legendary Blues Musicians ELVIN BISHOP and CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE on Thursday August 17 at 7:30 P.M. Blues and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame guitarist, singer and songwriter Elvin Bishop and Blues Hall of Famer and GRAMMY® Award-Winning harmonica master, singer and songwriter Charlie Musselwhite present their 2022 GRAMMY® Award Nominated album 100 Years of Blues ("Best Traditional Blues Album"). The album also won the 2021 "Album of the Year" at the Blues Music Awards.

Legendary Blues Musicians ELVIN BISHOP and CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday August 17 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite present their 2022 GRAMMY® Award Nominated album '100 Years of Blues'

"This entire 12-track release is just two good-old-blues-boys sitting together and jamming. It's absolutely brilliant."

— AMERICAN BLUES SCENE ('100 Years of Blues' Album Review).

"The simple sound of these two masters in a room playing together is absolutely joyous."

— ROCK & BLUES MUSE ('100 Years of Blues' Album Review)

"Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, both a few years shy of 80, are deserving of accolades."

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE ('100 Years of Blues' Album Review)

Legendary blues musicians Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite are fellow blues travelers and living blues giants. The two history-making musicians—both Blues Hall of Famers—have over 100 years of professional musicianship between them. They are among the most famous bluesmen in the world. Although they've known each other since the early 1960s, this was the first time that they ever teamed up to make an album together. 100 Years of Blues, released on Alligator Records, is blues at its deepest, warmest and most engaging.

Elvin Bishop is a Blues and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer, a 4x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee, and a 5x-Blues Music Award-Winner. ROLLING STONE calls Bishop "a legendary guitarist" whose playing is "impeccable and spirited…a distinguished American player".

Charlie Musselwhite is a Blues Hall of Famer, a GRAMMY® Award-Winner, a 15x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee, and a 33x-Blues Music Award-Winner. Musselwhite has had 14 blues albums Nominated for GRAMMY® Awards, including the 2023 GRAMMY® Award Nomination for his most recent album Mississippi Son. Musselwhite also has 20 Blues Music Awards for "Harmonica Player of the Year." LIVING BLUES MAGAZINE claims Musselwhite "plays magnificent harp with superb dexterity and phrasing" and the "results are amazing."

The stories of Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite—rich as they already are—are still being written, and this album is a new chapter. Their subtle, soulful musicianship and relaxed, conversational vocals fuel every song. Infused with their deep understanding of the blues tradition and the good-time spirit these two old pals stir up, 100 Years Of Blues is one of the finest, most memorable album recordings of either artist's career.

ELVIN BISHOP and CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 47 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 40 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 435+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for ELVIN BISHOP and CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday August 17 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach, provided by professional and experienced event staff, ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

JOIN THE TEAM AT THE LABRIE GROUP FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS

Motivated by a commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence, founders Michael and Peter Labrie and their leadership team understand it is essential to seek out talented team members for each of The Labrie Group family of restaurants — Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, The Atlantic Grill, The River House, and Rio Tequila Cantina — all in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Career opportunities and current job openings can be found at www.TheLabrieGroup.com.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club