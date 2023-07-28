LG LAUNCHES NEW COUNTER-DEPTH MAX REFRIGERATOR AT THE MAX LOUNGE BY LG

Demonstrating LG's commitment to style, functionality and performance with the Counter-Depth MAX with Mirror InstaView® refrigerator as the centerpiece

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, LG hosted design and cooking trendsetters at a modern speakeasy in New York City to experience the unique features and contemporary style of its LG Counter-Depth MAX with Mirror InstaView® refrigerator.

Entering through a secret doorway within the LG refrigerator, guests were greeted with an immersive bar-lounge inspired by the product's sleek style, details and finishes. The mixology experts and craft cocktail connoisseurs at Liquid Lab NYC hosted immersive mixology classes to show guests how to make delicious cocktails and mocktails paired perfectly to its complementary ice – LG's exclusive slow-melting, round Craft Ice™; cubed; crushed ice; or mini-cubed chewable ice. This is the first home refrigerator to offer four types of ice1 and empowers every homeowner with a unique feature to help them become the expert host/hostess with ice to accommodate and modify every drink to perfection.

Select attendees heard from TV Personality, Netflix's Queer Eye, Chef and Author, Antoni Porowski on how "the Counter-Depth MAX with Mirror InstaView® is an appliance that has personal style and presentation in mind, without sacrificing necessary function." Going beyond the design and style, Porowski also discussed his favorite features such as "the next-level cooling technologies to keep your food fresh and flavourful, a dual ice maker with four ice-making settings, and more," all which prove that this refrigerator "takes food as seriously as [he does]."

Renowned designer and fashion-icon, Jonathan Adler, also educated attendees on how to curate their space, featuring the refrigerator that requires no sacrifice of style or design for functionality. The look is seamless, the storage, spacious—but that's just the beginning.

"LG's Counter-Depth Max with Mirror InstaView® refrigerator elevates the look of your space without sacrificing performance," shared potter and designer, Jonathan Adler. "As a designer, I believe good design isn't good unless it functions perfectly. As a snacker, I appreciate that it's the industry's largest capacity counter-depth fridge. It's a win-win in my book – and in my kitchen."

On the other hand, the event's MAX Capacity mirror room showcased the sleek and tech-forward design that perfectly reflects consumers' style and keeps them ahead of the technological curve. As the first refrigerator to integrate LG's edge-to-edge Mirror InstaView® Design1, consumers were able to experience the high-performance technology that allows them to see inside with just two knocks on the glass panel, before quickly reverting back to an ultra-sleek mirror finish.

Throughout the event, attendees got an up-close and personal look at LG's innovative features that takes the traditional function of the kitchen to a new level. As many marveled over seeing the four different ices in action and an authentic look at the premium mirrored design that sits flush to your counters but still has room to keep all your food fresh, the night was truly unforgettable.

Learn more about the Counter-Depth MAX with Mirror InstaView® refrigerator here: https://www.lg.com/us/refrigerators/lg-lrykc2606s-french-3-door-refrigerator

1 Based on Marketplace Survey January 2023

