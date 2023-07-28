HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.03 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2023, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023.



Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally.

