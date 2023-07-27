SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, e&, and Singtel Form Global Telco AI Alliance for Collaboration and Innovation in AI

Four major global telcos joined forces to launch the Global Telco AI Alliance to accelerate AI transformation of the existing telco business and create new business opportunities with AI services.

They signed a Multilateral MOU for cooperation in the AI business, which includes the co-development of the Telco AI Platform.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, "SKT"), Deutsche Telekom, e& and Singtel today announced that they formed the Global Telco AI Alliance to create a new customer experience and make a difference in the lives of global citizens using AI technology.

The four members of the Global Telco AI Alliance agreed to make joint efforts to accelerate AI transformation of the existing telco business, and develop new growth drivers through new AI-powered business models.

They signed a Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the AI business. The Multilateral MOU signing ceremony took place in Seoul, Korea with the presence of key executives of the four telcos who attended online or in-person, including Claudia Nemat, Board Member Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, Yuen Kuan Moon, Group CEO of Singtel, Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group, and Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT.

The four telcos will jointly develop the Telco AI Platform by combining their respective technologies and capabilities. The Telco AI Platform is expected to serve as the core foundation for new AI services, including those designed to improve the existing telco services, digital assistants, and super apps that offer a wide range of services.

To facilitate the cooperation, they will form the Global Telco AI Alliance Joint Working Group, which will have detailed discussions on issues such as co-investment opportunities and the co-development of the Telco AI Platform to reach a definitive agreement. The issue of designating a C-level officer from each company to coordinate the overall collaboration will be discussed.

The four telcos also plan to support each other in operating AI services and apps in their respective markets and cooperate to build an ecosystem.

"The launch of the Global Telco AI Alliance is meaningful in that it marks the beginning of a new journey to innovate our business models while growing together with our global partners," said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT. "Through collaborative efforts, we will accelerate AI transformation of all industries, provide new value and experience to our customers, and lead the growth of the global AI ecosystem."

"In order to make the most of the possibilities of generative AI for our customers and our industry, we want to develop industry-specific applications in the Telco AI Alliance. I am particularly pleased that this alliance also stands for bridging the gap between Europe and Asia and that we are jointly pursuing an open-vendor approach. Depending on the application, we can use the best technology. The founding of this alliance is an important milestone for our industry," said Claudia Nemat, Board Member Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom.

"We recognize AI's immense potential in reshaping the telecommunications landscape and beyond and are excited to embark on this transformative journey with the formation of the Global Telco AI Alliance. The alliance signifies a strategic commitment to driving innovation and fostering collaborative efforts. Our shared goal is to redefine industry paradigms, establish new growth drivers through AI-powered business models, and pave the way for a new era of strategic cooperation, guiding our industry towards an exciting and prosperous future," said Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of e& life.

"This alliance will enable us and our ecosystem of partners to significantly expedite the development of new and innovative AI services that can bring tremendous benefits to both businesses and consumers. With our advanced 5G network, we are well-placed to leverage AI to ideate and co-create and are already using it to enhance our own customer service and employee experience, increase productivity and drive learning," said Yuen Kuan Moon, Group Chief Executive Officer of Singtel.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom has been leading the growth of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is taking customer experience to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company. It is focusing on driving innovations in areas of telecommunications, media, AI, metaverse, cloud and connected intelligence to deliver greater value for both individuals and enterprises.

For more information, please visit our LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom, a leading telecommunications company, boasts an extensive customer base of 245 million mobile customers, 25 million fixed-network lines, and 21 million broadband lines. They provide a wide array of services to both consumers and businesses, ranging from fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV to ICT solutions.

Operating in more than 50 countries and with a dedicated workforce of approximately 206,800 employees as of December 31, 2022, the company achieved a remarkable revenue of 114.4 billion Euros in 2022. While retaining their core business of network operation and sales, Deutsche Telekom is undergoing a transformation into a digitalized service company, focusing on software-based telecommunications services.

About e&

e& is one of the leading technology groups in the world. Boasting impressive financial figures for 2022, with consolidated net revenue reaching a staggering AED 52.4 billion and consolidated net profit surging to AED 10 billion, the Group's impeccable credit ratings reflect its strong balance sheet and track record of sustained success.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 47 years ago, the Group has a rich legacy as the pioneer in telecommunications in the UAE. Today, its footprint spans 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making it a leading player in the industry.

Innovation is ingrained in e&'s DNA to create an unbreakable bond between communities using cutting-edge digital solutions, smart connectivity and advanced technologies.

The Group has designed five strong business pillars that address various customer segments: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital. Through these pillars, we strive to revolutionise the way people communicate, work and live by providing unparalleled services and exceptional experiences.

At e&, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering measurable results that make a difference in people's lives.

To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/

About Singtel

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, 5G and technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 770 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities.

For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities.

Singtel is dedicated to continuous innovation, harnessing technology to create new and exciting customer experiences and shape a more sustainable, digital future.

