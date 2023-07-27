Red e App announces a new partnership with Kannact, a digital wellness company focused on individualized health coaching

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red e App, the market leader in creating non-desk and frontline employee engagement and connection, today announced a new partnership with Kannact. This partnership is the latest in a long line of HCM platform integrations using Red e App's unique ability to deliver tailored and meaningful content and services to the non-desk workforce.

Kannact is the human-driven digital health company that provides the support to measurably improve the health of participants through personalized health coaching and population outcome reporting. Whole-person coaching is open to everyone, reducing stigma and increasing engagement, while whole-population accountability unifies fragmented point solutions and integrates with the doctors and clinics that members already see.

Kannact's relationship-first, omni-channel engagement model connects every employee with a health coach who reaches out to them personally via text, email, phone, and even with messages directly in Red e App. Employees can see their upcoming appointments directly in Red e App, as well as schedule new appointments to meet their coach.

Kannact offers 100% of its fees at risk, guaranteeing to improve population compliance to HEDIS-based metrics such as cancer screenings, HbA1c and blood pressure control, and medication adherence. Results are measured with more data than any other vendor: medical records pulled from all major EHR systems, remote patient monitoring devices, and medication adherence data pulled from thousands of pharmacies across the country.

Kannact will be available through the Red e App platform by Q4 of 2023.

ABOUT Red e App

Red e App is the leader in mobile workforce connection, providing highly structured communication, engagement, content and workflow driven by Shelbe.AI , an enterprise-class, intelligent software engine that continuously ingests unstructured data and automates the creation and maintenance of relevant operational structures to optimize engagement for any size of organization. Red e App attaches to and extends critical employee services securely and privately to employees' mobile devices, anywhere. Red e App — the only platform courageously committed to connecting the non-desk workforce to drive success for the entire organization. Learn more at redeapp.com .

