NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution

DALLAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.15 per common share of NXDT, consisting of a combination of cash and common shares of NXDT. The distribution will be payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2023.

The board of trustees has determined that the cash component of the distribution (other than cash paid in lieu of fractional shares) will not exceed 20% in the aggregate, with the balance payable in common shares of NXDT. This will allow NXDT to comply with the real estate investment trust ("REIT") qualification requirements under the Internal Revenue Code, while retaining capital and enhancing NXDT's financial flexibility.

In accordance with the provisions of IRS Revenue Procedure 2017-45, shareholders will be asked to make an election to receive the distribution all in cash or all in shares. To the extent that more than 20% of cash is elected in the aggregate, the cash portion will be prorated. Shareholders who elect to receive the distribution in cash will receive at least 20% of the distribution in cash. Shareholders who do not make an election will receive the distribution entirely in common shares of NXDT. The number of shares issued as a result of the distribution will be calculated based on the volume weighted average trading prices of NXDT's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange on September 18, 19 and 20, 2023.

An election notice and election form will be mailed to shareholders of record after the record date. The properly completed election form to receive cash or common shares must be received by Equiniti Trust Company, NXDT's transfer agent, prior to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 15, 2023.

Shareholders who hold their shares through a bank or broker should inform the bank or broker of their election. NXDT expects the dividend to be a taxable dividend to shareholders, regardless of whether a particular shareholder receives the dividend in the form of cash or shares. Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisers for proper tax treatment of NXDT's distributions. NXDT reserves the right to pay future dividends entirely in cash.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified REIT focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

