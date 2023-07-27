Senior Connect
Freddy's partners with Kids in Need Foundation in August fundraiser

Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

WICHITA, Kan., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® will be participating in a month-long giveback with its national charity partner, Kids in Need Foundation, an organization that provides teachers and students in under-resourced schools with the supplies they need to succeed. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, guests will have the option to give back to Kids in Need by rounding up to the nearest dollar in-restaurant or selecting a $1, $3, $5 or $10 donation when ordering in-app or online. For more information, visit http://freddys.com/kids-in-need-foundation-round-up.

