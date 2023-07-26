Women Business Collaborative Welcomes Esther Aguilera and Lakshmi Eleswarpu

Elected to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) the first ever alliance dedicated to equal position, pay and power for all women in business with a unanimous board vote, recently added Esther Aguilera, Senior Advisor to Altura Capital and ALPHA, and Lakshmi Eleswarpu, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer of Sanofi to the WBC Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Women Business Collaborative) (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of WBC, we are honored to welcome two new board members, Esther Aguilera, Senior Advisor to Altura Capital and ALPHA, and Lakshmi Eleswarpu, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer of Sanofi who bring a wealth of experience in corporate management, and leadership," said WBC CEO Gwen K. Young. "We are thrilled to stand alongside Esther and Lakshmi, as they continue to pave the way for women."

"We are honored for the opportunity to have these two amazing women leaders join us, and we look forward to having them alongside our team and current board." WBC Chair, Edie Fraser, added, "How proud we are to elevate two exceptional leaders to our board as few are more supportive of the drive to impact and change."

Aguilera is a transformational leader known for driving impact and results. She is a WBC Advisory Council champion and a 3X chief executive and brings 30 years of experience in executing strategy, business plans, and leading high performance teams. Aguilera served for seven years as the President and CEO of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), a WBC Partner Organization. Prior to her role at LCDA, she was the President and CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI). Currently she is working on social impact and angel investing for women. Aguilera is a proud graduate of Occidental College, and completed the Harvard Law School Corporate Governance Executive Program.

Eleswarpu joins the WBC board with exceptional experience in leading digital and business strategy on a global scale. She is currently the SVP and Global Chief Information Officer of Sanofi, a $46 billion global innovative healthcare leader. Sanofi is a corporate sponsor of WBC, and Lakshmi has been an active champion on the Advisory Council and Companies of Purpose steering committee. Prior to joining Sanofi, she was the VP and Chief Information Officer of Boeing. From 2012 to 2016, Eleswarpu worked for The Coca-Cola Company. She has her BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Akron, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

About WBC

WBC is an unprecedented alliance of more than 80 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. We mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations to accelerate change. For more information visit: www.wbcollaborative.org

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative