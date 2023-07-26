Robin, Graze Test Robotic Landscaping at Dallas Fort Worth Airport

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Autopilot, a leading provider of robotic mowing and landscaping technology, and Graze, Inc., a leading developer of fully autonomous commercial electric lawn mowers, have announced an initative that will test both companies' eco-friendly solutions for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) (2nd busiest airport in the world), which manages over 14,000 acres of grass.

Graze's autonomous electric mowers are designed to serve large-scale properties such as airports and golf courses.

Robin Autopilot's solutions include robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) technology that enables clients in the lawn maintenance and landscaping industry to offer environmentally friendly, cost-efficient and labor-saving services for residential and commercial landscapes. Its multi-manufacturer platform includes partnerships with several leading equipment manufacturers, including Graze, Husqvarna, ECHO, NexMow and Spider, offering clients a wide range of solutions to choose from.

Graze's autonomous electric mowers are designed to serve large-scale properties such as airports, golf courses, parks and government facilities, including properties with high security requirements. The company provides solutions that can increase profitability, reduce expenses, and enhance the safety of landscaping operations. Its mowers offer better quality cutting than gasoline-powered mowers, as well as environmental benefits to help companies achieve their sustainability goals.

Robin launched a multi-manufacturer initative at DFW in June, focusing on landscaping maintenance across the airport's campus, including its corporate headquarters, Founders Plaza, and dams. "Graze and Husqvarna mowers tested extremely well in both effectiveness and efficiency for the project," said Logan Fahey, Chairman of Robin Autopilot and Chief Executive Officer of Graze.

"We are excited about the success of this initiative and we look forward to the possibility of expanding it and other key programs to serve enterprise-level customers in the rapidly growing autonomous mowing industry throughout Texas," Fahey said.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Graze plans to open an office in the DFW area later this year to focus on serving new clients, particularly airports and golf courses, throughout the region. Graze's mowers will be on display in both Dallas and Austin for institutions to view.

About Robin Autopilot

Robin's mission is to make lawn care eco-friendly and reliable while improving the health and appearance of commercial and consumer lawns using the power of autonomous lawnmowers. Member companies receive everything they need to run a robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) business, including proprietary products (software, operating manual, robotic door for homes with fences, and more), as well as non-proprietary products (marketing program, training and support, and financing for robots and doors). Businesses powered by Robin are able to become more profitable, competitive and sustainable in the long term by providing a five-star customer experience and an innovative alternative to traditional lawncare.

About Graze

Graze is a developer of fully autonomous commercial lawn mowers built for a variety of applications such as airports, sports facilities and government properties. Graze's mowers can serve the needs of massive areas, such as golf courses, parks, medians and other commercial properties, with solutions that increase profitability, reduce expenses and enhance safety. Its breakthrough autonomous mowers can do everything a traditional mower can do, but faster and more efficiently. Users simply set the mowing boundaries, and Graze's technology does the rest.

