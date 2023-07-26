Midwest Holding Inc. Shareholders Approve Transaction with Antarctica Capital

LINCOLN, Neb. and NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT), a technology-driven life and annuity platform, today announced that at a special meeting of stockholders ("the Special Meeting") held earlier today, its shareholders approved the previously announced merger agreement whereby an affiliate of international investment firm Antarctica Capital will acquire Midwest for $27.00 per share in cash.

According to final results from the Special Meeting, approximately 69% of the outstanding shares voted in favor of the transaction, representing more than 99% of the votes cast. Midwest will file the final, certified voting results with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of remaining insurance regulatory approvals.

About Midwest Holding Inc.

Midwest Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages, and typically transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles. For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com

About Antarctica Capital

Antarctica Capital is an international investment firm headquartered in New York with assets under management of approximately $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2022. Antarctica Capital is a registered investment advisor and is dedicated to investments in private markets and real assets and the establishment of long-term capital vehicles to leverage this investment focus. Antarctica Capital's investment approach is active ownership with an inherent focus on sustainability and providing more than capital to develop companies. The firm has an absolute return focus, which leads the firm to rigorously evaluate and build conviction around idiosyncratic investment opportunities and build value through the implementation of its investment strategies, such as SIGA®, SARO® and SEREY™. For more information visit https://antarcticacapital.com/.

