ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Financial Highlights
- ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $5,615,000 and $11,143,000 for the same periods in 2022.
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.69 and $1.44 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.75 and $1.49 per share in the same periods in the prior year.
- Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans, loans to other financial institutions, and Paycheck Protection Program loans ("PPP"), grew organically by $14.8 million or 4.9% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2023 and $145.8 million or 13.5% since June 30, 2022. Loan interest income increased $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, despite the second quarter of 2022 being aided by $283,000 in PPP fees.
- Loans to other financial institutions increased to $38.8 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $37.4 million as of June 30, 2022. Loans to other financial institutions is comprised of a warehouse line of credit to facilitate mortgage loan originations and the interest rate fluctuates with the national mortgage market. This balance is short term in nature with an average life of under 30 days. Management believes the short-term structure and low credit risk of this asset is advantageous in the current rate environment.
- Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased by $103.5 million or 4.8% as of June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022 and decreased $33.1 million or 1.6% compared to March 31, 2023. The decrease in deposits since June 30, 2022 was largely concentrated in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of a combination of customers using cash on hand for debt payoffs, seasonal tax and municipal bond payments, and customers seeking higher rates via money market securities or other investments. Deposit outflows have stabilized in the second quarter of 2023 with monthly growth of deposits in May and June of 2023. In the last 12 months ended June 30, 2023, approximately $39 million or 38% of the trailing 12 month deposit runoff has been transferred from bank deposits to the ChoiceOne Wealth department.
"Our excellent asset quality, core loan growth and strong pipeline of commercial and residential construction and development loans is due to the success of our experienced lending team. With increased competition for deposits, managing costs and liquidity is a key focus of our management team. We are being proactive with our customers to retain and grow core deposits and thoughtful with our wholesale funding strategy. The yield on our earning assets will continue to improve as our assets reprice over time which will help offset recent increased funding costs. Our team is engaging with customers and proving that our value is more than an interest rate." said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.
Total assets as of June 30, 2023, increased $73.8 million as compared to March 31, 2023. The asset growth during the second quarter is due to an increase in cash of $21.6 million, an increase in core loans of $14.8 million or 4.9% annualized during the second quarter of 2023, and an increase in loans to other financial institutions of $38.8 million in second quarter of 2023. Loans to other financial institutions is comprised of a warehouse line of credit to facilitate mortgage loan originations, and interest rates fluctuate with the national mortgage market. This balance is short term in nature with an average life of under 30 days. Management believes the short-term structure and low credit risk of this asset is advantageous in the current rate environment. Asset growth from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023 of $123.5 million is due to an increase in cash of $36.5 million and an increase in core loans of $145.8 million or 13.5%.
Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased by $103.5 million or 4.8% as of June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022 and decreased $33.1 million or 1.6% compared to March 31, 2023. The decrease in deposits since June 30, 2022 was largely concentrated in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of a combination of customers using cash on hand for debt payoffs, seasonal tax and municipal bond payments, and customers seeking higher rates via money market securities or other investments. Deposit outflows have stabilized in the second quarter of 2023 with monthly growth of deposits in May and June of 2023. In the last 12 months ended June 30, 2023, approximately $39 million or 38% of the trailing 12-month deposit runoff has been transferred from bank deposits to the ChoiceOne Wealth department. During the second quarter of 2023, ChoiceOne borrowed $160 million from the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). This program provides a 1-year term at a fixed rate with the ability to prepay at any time without penalty. Collateral pledged is U.S. Treasuries, agency debt and mortgage-backed securities valued at par. The interest rate on the BTFP borrowings as of June 30, 2023 is 4.71% and fixed through May of 2024. Management elected to use the BTFP over other funding options due to the favorable interest rate and terms offered. When compared to an alternative borrowing at the FHLB at 5.56%, savings on a one-year time horizon is expected to be approximately $1.4 million dollars.
The cost of deposits has increased to 0.98% during the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.62% and 0.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, due to rising short term interest rates and is expected to continue to increase as deposits reprice. ChoiceOne is actively managing these costs and expects rates paid on deposits to continue to lag the federal fund rate. Uninsured deposits total $700.3 million or 34.4% of deposits at June 30, 2023. Interest expense on borrowings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, increased $1.8 million and $2.5 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year, due to the decline in deposit balances and the increase in rates on borrowings. As a result, total cost of funds increased to 1.29% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.79% in the first quarter of 2023 and 0.25% in the second quarter of 2022. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the BTFP and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity to account for deposit fluctuations. At June 30, 2023, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $791.7 million.
On June 30, 2023, ChoiceOne recorded a provision benefit of $250,000 largely due to the impact of improvements in the FOMC forecast for unemployment and GDP growth exceeding the provision required for loan growth. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.15% compared to 1.24% on March 31, 2023. The liability for expected credit losses on unfunded loans and other commitments increased by $165,000 during the second quarter of 2023 due to growth in committed but unfunded loans. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.02% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.15%. As of June 30, 2023, the non owner occupied loans secured by office balance was $29.8 million or 2.4% of the core loan balance. Of this office CRE subset, $8.0 million or 27.0% is secured by medical facilities. The average office loan balance is under $1.0 million and all office loans were performing as of June 30, 2023.
Shareholders' equity totaled $179.2 million as of June 30, 2023, up from $166.5 million as of June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decline in the after-tax net unrealized loss on securities available for sale. ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed assets and variable rate liabilities. On June 30, 2023, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million and a fair value of $11.2 million. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.7% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 12.7% on June 30, 2022.
Total noninterest income declined by $120,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in the prior year. This was largely due to a decline of $748,000 in gains on sales of loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in the prior year. With the rapid rise in interest rates, refinancing activity has slowed and the rate environment for mortgage loans has become increasingly competitive. This decline was offset by reduced losses on the sale of securities and a smaller decline in the change in market value of equity securities. Equity investments include local community bank stocks and Community Reinvestment Act bond mutual funds.
Total noninterest expense increased $721,000, or 2.7%, in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in total noninterest expense was largely related to inflationary pressures on employee wages and benefits. ChoiceOne continues to monitor expenses and looks to improve our efficiency through automation and use of digital tools. ChoiceOne launched an enhanced treasury services online platform for business clients during the first quarter of 2023. This new platform targets mid-sized businesses and municipalities who require enhanced reporting, security, and payment capabilities. Management believes that continuing to invest in our technology and people is the right way to maintain sustainable growth.
About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 36 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
$
76,810
$
55,189
$
40,296
Securities Held to Maturity
420,549
422,876
429,675
Securities Available for Sale
542,932
554,306
582,987
Loans held for sale
8,924
3,603
10,628
Loans to other financial institutions
38,838
-
37,422
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
1,210,808
1,195,518
1,073,973
Premises and equipment
29,085
28,633
29,122
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
44,510
44,241
43,774
Goodwill
59,946
59,946
59,946
Core deposit intangible
2,304
2,557
3,358
Other assets
49,020
43,017
49,024
Total Assets
$
2,483,726
$
2,409,886
$
2,360,205
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
544,925
$
554,699
$
578,927
Interest-bearing deposits
1,490,093
1,513,429
1,559,577
Brokered deposits
51,370
37,773
-
Borrowings
160,000
85,000
7,000
Subordinated debentures
35,385
35,323
35,140
Other liabilities
22,713
14,950
13,101
Total Liabilities
2,304,486
2,241,174
2,193,745
Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
15,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,534,658 at June 30, 2023, 7,521,749 at
March 31, 2023, and 7,503,072 at June 30, 2022
172,880
172,564
171,804
Retained earnings
67,281
64,026
59,728
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(60,921)
(67,878)
(65,072)
Shareholders' Equity
179,240
168,712
166,460
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,483,726
$
2,409,886
$
2,360,205
Condensed Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
15,978
$
12,523
$
30,851
$
24,821
Securities:
Taxable
5,378
3,522
10,291
7,029
Tax exempt
1,389
1,559
2,824
3,214
Other
571
62
748
76
Total interest income
23,316
17,666
44,714
35,140
Interest expense
Deposits
5,056
996
8,332
1,779
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
621
2
1,226
3
Other
1,548
379
2,053
748
Total interest expense
7,225
1,377
11,611
2,530
Net interest income
16,091
16,289
33,103
32,610
Provision for credit losses on loans
(415)
-
(106)
-
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
165
-
(119)
-
Net Provision for credit losses expense
(250)
-
(225)
-
Net interest income after provision
16,341
16,289
33,328
32,610
Noninterest income
Customer service charges
2,271
2,353
4,538
4,542
Insurance and investment commissions
172
233
368
438
Gains on sales of loans
540
887
943
1,691
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities
-
(427)
-
(427)
Net gains on sales and write downs of other assets
133
1
136
172
Earnings on life insurance policies
269
254
532
534
Trust income
196
176
380
354
Change in market value of equity securities
(385)
(327)
(322)
(683)
Other
289
280
581
655
Total noninterest income
3,485
3,430
7,156
7,276
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
7,837
7,537
15,920
15,143
Occupancy and equipment
1,507
1,518
3,150
3,143
Data processing
1,681
1,578
3,363
3,322
Professional fees
619
559
1,240
1,069
Supplies and postage
197
166
388
357
Advertising and promotional
155
147
304
279
Intangible amortization
253
322
505
604
FDIC insurance
220
225
520
450
Other
1,104
1,105
2,178
2,480
Total noninterest expense
13,573
13,157
27,568
26,847
Income before income tax
6,253
6,562
12,916
13,039
Income tax expense
1,040
947
2,070
1,896
Net income
$
5,213
$
5,615
$
10,846
$
11,143
Basic earnings per share
$
0.69
$
0.75
$
1.44
$
1.49
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.69
$
0.75
$
1.44
$
1.49
Dividends declared per share
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.52
$
0.50
Other Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Earnings
2023 2nd
2023 1st
2022 4th
2022 3rd
2022 2nd
(in thousands except per share data)
Net interest income
$
16,091
$
17,012
$
17,366
$
17,338
$
16,289
Net provision expense
(250)
25
150
100
-
Noninterest income
3,485
3,671
3,749
3,047
3,430
Noninterest expense
13,573
13,995
13,215
13,416
13,157
Net income before federal income tax expense
6,253
6,663
7,750
6,869
6,562
Income tax expense
1,040
1,030
1,066
1,056
947
Net income
5,213
5,633
6,684
5,813
5,615
Basic earnings per share
0.69
0.75
0.89
0.77
0.75
Diluted earnings per share
0.69
0.75
0.89
0.77
0.75
End of period balances
2023 2nd
2023 1st
2022 4th
2022 3rd
2022 2nd
(in thousands)
Gross loans
$
1,273,152
$
1,214,186
$
1,194,616
$
1,141,319
$
1,129,439
Loans held for sale (1)
8,924
3,603
4,834
8,848
10,628
Loans to other financial institutions (2)
38,838
-
-
70
37,422
PPP loans (3)
-
-
-
-
1,758
Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)
1,225,390
1,210,583
1,189,782
1,132,401
1,079,631
Allowance for loan losses
14,582
15,065
7,619
7,457
7,416
Securities available for sale
542,932
554,306
546,896
546,627
582,987
Securities held to maturity
420,549
422,876
425,906
428,205
429,675
Other interest-earning assets
41,032
30,999
15,447
21,744
9,532
Total earning assets (before allowance)
2,277,665
2,222,367
2,182,866
2,137,895
2,151,633
Total assets
2,483,726
2,409,886
2,385,915
2,363,529
2,360,205
Noninterest-bearing deposits
544,925
554,699
599,579
599,360
578,927
Interest-bearing deposits
1,490,093
1,513,429
1,518,424
1,557,294
1,559,577
Brokered deposits
51,370
37,773
-
-
-
Total deposits
2,086,388
2,105,901
2,118,003
2,156,654
2,138,504
Deposits excluding brokered
2,035,018
2,068,128
2,118,003
2,156,654
2,138,504
Total subordinated debt
35,385
35,323
35,262
35,201
35,140
Total borrowed funds
160,000
85,000
50,000
-
7,000
Other interest-bearing liabilities
11,985
-
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,748,833
1,671,525
1,603,686
1,592,495
1,601,717
Shareholders' equity
179,240
168,712
168,874
156,657
166,460
Average Balances
2023 2nd
2023 1st
2022 4th
2022 3rd
2022 2nd
(in thousands)
Loans
$
1,218,860
$
1,202,268
$
1,169,605
$
1,128,679
$
1,076,934
Securities
1,053,191
1,059,747
1,072,594
1,079,584
1,098,419
Other interest-earning assets
41,075
19,452
14,809
45,210
40,728
Total earning assets (before allowance)
2,313,126
2,281,467
2,257,008
2,253,473
2,216,081
Total assets
2,422,567
2,391,344
2,373,851
2,389,550
2,361,479
Noninterest-bearing deposits
534,106
566,628
605,318
593,793
578,943
Interest-bearing deposits
1,472,990
1,530,313
1,522,510
1,576,240
1,555,721
Brokered deposits
49,679
12,762
-
-
-
Total deposits
2,056,775
2,109,703
2,127,828
2,170,033
2,134,664
Total subordinated debt
35,352
35,290
35,230
35,168
35,095
Total borrowed funds
144,231
63,122
36,773
2,414
5,765
Other interest-bearing liabilities
3,763
-
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,706,015
1,641,487
1,594,513
1,613,822
1,596,581
Shareholders' equity
171,912
167,952
160,284
164,758
177,085
Performance Ratios
2023 2nd
2023 1st
2022 4th
2022 3rd
2022 2nd
Return on average assets
0.86
%
0.94
%
1.13
%
0.97
%
0.95
%
Return on average equity
12.13
%
13.42
%
16.68
%
14.11
%
12.68
%
Return on average tangible common equity
18.31
%
20.64
%
26.63
%
21.96
%
18.87
%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
2.86
%
3.09
%
3.15
%
3.15
%
3.02
%
Efficiency ratio
65.92
%
65.40
%
60.15
%
61.06
%
61.43
%
Cost of funds
1.29
%
0.79
%
0.59
%
0.35
%
0.25
%
Cost of deposits
0.98
%
0.62
%
0.47
%
0.29
%
0.19
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.69
%
1.08
%
0.82
%
0.48
%
0.34
%
Shareholders' equity to total assets
7.22
%
7.00
%
7.08
%
6.63
%
7.05
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
4.83
%
4.52
%
4.57
%
4.07
%
4.49
%
Full-time equivalent employees
380
376
376
383
380
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.
2023 2nd
2023 1st
2022 4th
2022 3rd
2022 2nd
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.2
%
13.5
%
13.8
%
13.7
%
13.8
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
10.5
%
10.7
%
11.1
%
10.9
%
11.0
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
10.8
%
11.0
%
11.4
%
11.2
%
11.3
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
7.7
%
7.7
%
7.9
%
7.6
%
7.5
%
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank
2023 2nd
2023 1st
2022 4th
2022 3rd
2022 2nd
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.7
%
13.0
%
13.0
%
12.8
%
12.7
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.2
%
12.5
%
12.5
%
12.3
%
12.2
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.2
%
12.5
%
12.5
%
12.3
%
12.2
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
8.7
%
8.7
%
8.7
%
8.3
%
8.1
%
Asset Quality
2023 2nd
2023 1st
2022 4th
2022 3rd
2022 2nd
(in thousands)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
67
$
28
$
(12)
$
59
$
185
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.07
%
Allowance for loan losses
$
14,582
$
15,065
$
7,619
$
7,457
$
7,416
Unfunded commitment liability
$
3,156
$
2,991
$
-
$
-
$
-
Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)
1.15
%
1.24
%
0.64
%
0.66
%
0.66
%
Non-Accruing loans
$
1,581
$
1,596
$
1,263
$
1,197
$
1,242
Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)
$
1,847
$
1,726
$
2,666
$
2,628
$
2,714
Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
0.15
%
0.14
%
0.22
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
