BroadcastMed Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Expanded Leadership Team

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadcastMed, the leading healthcare marketplace that provides trusted clinical content, powerful engagement and industry insights to healthcare professionals, medical institutions and manufacturers, service providers, and pharmaceutical companies, announces today its expanded leadership team, including appointing Charlie Lee as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors. These strategic additions aim to accelerate BroadcastMed's growth trajectory and strengthen its leadership position in the market.

Lee joined BroadcastMed in January 2023 as Chief Operating Officer and brings over twenty years of executive experience in high-growth, publicly traded and PE-backed digital, technology, and marketplace companies. He was previously Chief Marketing Officer at MeridianLink, a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2021. Lee has also held executive roles at Auction.com, Ten-X and spent significant time at Experian in general management, strategy and marketing leadership positions throughout the US and UK.

BroadcastMed has successfully acquired and merged with five companies, Digitell, Inc, PentaVision LLC, Aegis Dental Network, Harborside Publishing and most recently, Texere Publishing. Through these strategic moves, BroadcastMed has solidified its position as the organization that supports the world's premier hospitals, associations, and life science companies to create and distribute trusted educational content for physicians, advanced practitioners, and allied healthcare professionals.

"I am humbled and honored to take on the opportunity as CEO and build upon the many combined companies of BroadcastMed and their past heritages and successes. Since joining earlier this year, I have had the pleasure of working side-by-side with the BroadcastMed team and have seen first-hand their passion, dedication, and expertise and the profound impact they have on our clients and the healthcare community," said Lee. "These are exciting times at BroadcastMed, and I am privileged to work with this amazing team as we accelerate our growth and the success of our clients."

In addition to the appointment of Lee as CEO, BroadcastMed has integrated several members to the company's executive leadership team that will assist in the execution and continued commitment to its mission of engaging, educating and inspiring a more intelligent healthcare community.

"Since joining BroadcastMed, Charlie has had an immediate and measurable impact on BroadcastMed's business and culture," said Brennan Mulcahey, BroadcastMed's chair of the board and partner at 424 Capital. In addition, he has assembled a world-class leadership team that is creating significant internal and external market momentum. BroadcastMed has a compelling blend of industry-leading talent, track record of innovation and access to capital that will drive significant growth and success."

To support Lee, several individuals have joined BroadcastMed's executive team, many from previous acquisitions:

Karen Auiler has been promoted to the position of BroadcastMed's Chief Operating Officer. She joined BroadcastMed in August 2022, through the acquisition of Aegis Dental Network, where Auiler served as CEO when the companies merged. Auiler started with Aegis in 2005 and was integral in the growth and development of the company from a core print publisher to the largest multi-media portfolio and continuing education platform servicing the North American dental industry. She has 25+ years of experience in healthcare media and publishing, including leadership roles at PennWell and Medical World Communications. Her focus on strategy, operations, revenue and growth has reaped significant benefits for the organization and our marketplace clients and will only accelerate in this new role.

Lee Schweizer has been elevated to the role of Chief Digital Officer. He joined BroadcastMed in October 2022, through the Harborside Press acquisition and has 15+ years of leadership experience in healthcare publishing and digital transformation. Schweizer previously was Chief Digital Officer for both Harborside Press and Frontline Medical Communications, now a division of WebMD. Since joining, Schweizer has played a major role in the creation and evolution of BroadcastMed's digital solutions, engineering and product management organization. His continued focus and expertise in digital will continue to assist healthcare professionals, medical industry supporters and society partners adopt and optimize online and mobile marketing and education channels.

Michael Sadowski joined BroadcastMed as the Chief Financial Officer in June 2023. He brings 25 years of financial leadership experience, including Chief Financial Officer or other executive finance roles in public and PE-backed organizations including GE, Cox Automotive, NextGen Healthcare, AutoWeb and MeridianLink. Sadowski brings strong finance and accounting discipline to the organization, with a growth and expansion track record. His analytic insights and change management expertise will help BroadcastMed to continue to transform and invest intelligently as we deliver on our promise as the leading medical marketplace company.

John DuPont has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, Sales. He also joined BroadcastMed in October 2022, through the Harborside Press acquisition and has 30+ years of sales and sales leadership experience in the healthcare space, including executive roles at Cardinal Health, P4 Healthcare and Sanofi-Aventis Oncology. DuPont has a proven track record of establishing and developing high-performing teams that have delivered and sustained revenue growth in highly competitive markets and will provide leadership and expertise to the sales function as BroadcastMed continues to identify opportunities to help partners and clients achieve their goals and objectives.

Karine Malzahn joined BroadcastMed as Vice President of Marketing in July 2023. With over 20 years of technology marketing and business development experience, she brings extensive experience working with market leaders such as Verizon, Ford and AAA. She is known for driving transformational growth encompassing product innovation, optimizing marketing infrastructure, and executing data-driven brand programs to penetrate new markets and channels in the tech, fintech, app and wireless industries. Malzahn's extensive experience with content market leaders will amplify BroadcastMed's and its clients' reach and frequency in the healthcare sector.

"We are all very excited to see Charlie's ascension to the CEO role and the amazing leadership talent we have brought together to lead BroadcastMed's next chapter," said Peter Gailey, President and co-founder. The excellence that this team drives into our operations and the deep grasp of what BroadcastMed does to serve our clients and partners, ensures that we will continue to innovate and elevate our solutions to bring the healthcare community together to improve outcomes for all."

About BroadcastMed

BroadcastMed is the leading healthcare marketplace that provides trusted clinical content, powerful engagement and industry insights to healthcare professionals, medical institutions and manufacturers, service providers and pharmaceutical companies. The company's integrated platform of digital, event, and publication solutions helps drive better dialogue, connectivity, and outcomes for the healthcare community. For more information, please visit BroadcastMed.com.

About 424 Capital

424 Capital is a growth capital partner that invests in lower middle-market companies with technology and tech-enabled services. Focusing primarily on investments in healthcare and renewable energy, we invest in, empower, and enable companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. For more information about 424 Capital, visit 424capital.com.

