Doherty, Duggan, Hart & Tiernan Insurors in Georgia Becomes a Higginbotham Partner

Union Adds Six Offices to Higginbotham's Footprint in Georgia

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, one of the nation's largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firms, today announced that it joined forces with Doherty, Duggan, Hart & Tiernan Insurors (DDHT) headquartered in Albany, GA. DDHT has six offices across the state providing property/casualty, life and health insurance and bonds to businesses and individuals. The addition of DDHT brings Higginbotham's total number of offices to 10 in the state of Georgia.

Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham) (PRNewswire)

Higginbotham and Doherty, Duggan, Hart & Tiernan Insurors union adds six offices to Higginbotham's footprint in Georgia .

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have positive reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into its single source solution and a strong cultural match. Since entering Georgia in 2018 through a partner agency, Higginbotham has added five additional partners, including DDHT.

DDHT has steadily grown since its founding in 1998, diversifying its insurance services, adding office locations and hiring young talent to its 32-person team. The deal with Higginbotham will facilitate further growth under its next generation of leadership.

DDHT Executive Chairman Rick Doherty said, "Both DDHT and Higginbotham place a high value on cultivating strong teams and nurturing the future leaders of our companies. Our core values relative to employees, clients, carriers and the communities we serve line up perfectly. DDHT enjoys a reputation of providing client centered solutions delivered by professionals who are second to none in the business. Our partnership with Higginbotham will enable us to stay on the cutting edge into the future with insurance offerings and risk management services. Our partnership positions DDHT for continued growth with the culture we've built."

Higginbotham Managing Partner Marty Jones said, "We knew from the get-go that DDHT has a culture that makes it a good fit for Higginbotham. Like us, employee ownership is in their DNA. They look after their people, and in turn, their people look after their clients because they have ownership."

Doherty, with President Bo Hart, will continue managing the agency and draw on Higginbotham's extensive resources and client value-add teams to enhance its range of service.

Reagan Securities, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to DDHT in the transaction.

About Doherty, Duggan, Hart & Tiernan Insurors

Doherty, Duggan, Hart & Tiernan Insurors was founded in 1998, although its roots in the industry trace back to 1898. The agency stands as a highly regarded firm both in the industry and by the individuals and businesses it serves. DDHT is known for valuing customers and the communities it serves as well as providing solutions that are attested to by long standing client relationships. Visit ddhtins.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services ranked in the top 20 largest independent insurance brokerages in the U.S. The employee-owned firm based in Fort Worth, Texas, opened in 1948 and today serves businesses and individuals through locations coast-to-coast. Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Higginbotham