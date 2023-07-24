Texas de Brazil Opens Newest Location Tonight in Ann Arbor

Premier Brazilian Steakhouse Introduces the Brand's Second Michigan Location

DALLAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco-style cooking combined with generous southern hospitality, today announced the opening of its newest location in Ann Arbor, the cultural melting pot located in southeast Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The restaurant, famous for its rodizio-style dining concept, opens in Briarwood Mall, the go-to shopping and dining destination which is home to various retail stores and entertainment options. The brand currently has a Detroit restaurant, making this its second Michigan location.

"Ann Arbor is the center of several nearby communities encompassing Washtenaw County and the home to the University of Michigan, making it a vibrant community and ideal location for a restaurant," stated Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "We look forward to offering a unique, upscale dining experience that excites the guest and exceeds their culinary expectations," he adds.

The new restaurant features soaring ceilings with unique light fixtures and an extravagant salad area made of white marble and adorned with a lavish flower arrangement. Guests can enjoy a drink in the intimate lounge area or browse for their favorite wines in the elegant wine cellar.

The restaurant offers one exclusively private dining room, where up to 40 guests can dine together and an outdoor patio that can accommodate up to 48 guests. For smaller parties, the dining room features a stunning wood table that seats up to 10 guests, placed in front of the grill so that guests can watch the gauchos prepare and cook the meat.

The highlights of this rodizio-style dining experience are the continuous servings of fire-roasted meats and unlimited plates from the chef-crafted salad area.

The experience begins with a visit to the expansive salad area where hot and cold side specialty dishes offer delicious variety.

Salad Area Selections include artisan breads, imported cheeses, grilled vegetables, Brazilian hearts of palm, spicy shrimp salad, couscous pasta, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, lobster bisque and much more.

The main course or star of the show - a savory variety of flame-grilled meats that are expertly prepared and carved at the table by the restaurant gauchos.

Churrasco Selections include cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and Brazilian sausage, such as filet mignon, barbecued pork ribs, leg of lamb, Parmesan drumettes and the guest's favorite, picanha.

A good wine nicely complements the flavors of churrasco and Texas de Brazil's curated wine list includes acclaimed varietals from California and South America vineyards as well as Texas de Brazil's exclusive private label collection of six varietals bottled in Chile.

A full bar offers craft cocktails including the traditional Caipirinha in a variety of flavors plus a full selection of distilled spirits and beer (domestic and Brazilian).

For those with a sweet tooth, no meal is complete without dessert and guests can indulge in selections including house-made flan, triple layer chocolate mousse cake, cheesecake and more, all served a la carte.

Service hours include - Dinner: Mon. -Thurs. 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Fri. 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Sat. 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Sun. 2:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Regular dinner, which includes the meat and salad service is $53.99 per person. The salad area only option is $31.99. When purchased with a full-price meal children 2 years and under dine complimentary, 3-5 years are $5.00 and 6-12 years are 50% off regular dinner price.

For reservations or more information, visit www.texasdebrazil.com/locations/ann-arbor/ or call 734.336.1800.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 52 restaurants in 22 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 11 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

