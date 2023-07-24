Fapon to Showcase Innovative Diagnostic and Biopharma Solutions at 2023 AACC Expo

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a leading life science company, will showcase its latest innovations in in-vitro diagnostic and biopharma solutions at the 2023 American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo from July 25 to 27.

At the exhibition, Fapon will unveil its latest chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) system, the Shine i8000/9000, an ultra-high throughput and fully automatic analyzer that delivers preliminary results within 10 minutes, with a testing speed of 900 tests per hour. The high throughput per footprint of 377 tests/hour/m2 makes it an ideal solution for laboratories looking to increase their testing capacity and efficiency. The launch of the Shine i8000/9000 marks the company's comprehensive layout in the high, medium, and low-throughput platforms for chemiluminescence instruments. Leveraging on the fundamentals of IVD technology, Fapon consistently integrates its one-stop solution on CLIA raw materials, reagents and open instruments services to further innovate clinical diagnostic solutions for its IVD partners.

Rooted in IVD raw materials for 22 years, Fapon will showcase its comprehensive core IVD raw materials solutions for immunoassay and PCR & LAMP. During the exhibition, the Company will feature its high-quality respiratory raw materials, which are designed to accelerate the development of rapid tests for SARS-CoV-2Influenza A/B and RSV antigen-based multi-analyte tests. The materials offer authoritative panels validation, excellent sensitivity, as well as affordable and high-quality supply. Additionally, the Company will introduce its qPCR lyophilized master mix, which boasts equally high activity before and after lyophilization, strong stability, fast solubilized cakes/beads, and customized solutions and lyophilization service.

Fapon will also exhibit its innovative solution on drug discovery and development. Fapon Biopharma, a subsidiary of Fapon, has developed a fully-integrated platform that includes programs from discovery to clinical research stages for novel biological products. Its antibody platform is pioneered in the development and manufacture of innovative antibodies and fusion proteins. Fapon has an expertise in antibody discovery, bispecific antibodies, antibody-cytokine fusion proteins, and PROTiNB. The development of FP002, a stronger anti-tumor efficacy and higher reliability anti-CD47 drug, demonstrates Fapon's holistic capabilities from early discovery, CMC, preclinical studies to clinical registration. The cell therapy platform focuses on the universal and next-generation CAR-T cell therapies for solid tumors, and their flagship product FC001 is an autologous CAR-T cell targeting CD19. Finally, as the world's leading circular RNA technology platform, Fapon will continue to address the key technical bottleneck of circRNA industrialization and demonstrate its competitive edge in the industry through rich cooperative models.

During the expo, Fapon will also present an interactive lecture titled "Bioanalytical Performance of Novel Protein-free Blockers & Heterophilic Antibody Interference Blockers for the IVD Industry & Clinical Diagnostics," which will provide insights into the latest advancements in IVD blockers.

"We are thrilled to be showcasing our latest solutions and offerings at the 2023 AACC Expo," said Jielun ZHU, CFO & CIO of Fapon. "Fapon is committed in becoming a global leading provider of fundamental technological solutions for diagnosis and biotherapy. We aim to establish a global open ecosystem with our partners to develop cutting-edge diagnostic and biopharma solutions that can address diverse needs in healthcare."

About FAPON

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

