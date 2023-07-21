The FABRICATOR announces the 2023 FAB 40 list

ELGIN, Ill., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FABRICATOR®, a publication of FMA Communications, Inc., has released its list of 40 of the most successful metal fabricating companies in the U.S. The FAB 40 list reveals that companies involved in the cutting, forming, and welding of metal continue to grow as they take advantage of expanded economic opportunities in the North American market.

The Fabricator's 2023 FAB 40, Fabricating for the Future, sponsored by CNA (PRNewswire)

This year's FAB 40 again reported record revenues. Some of the boost comes from material price inflation, but some of it comes from increased demand as global companies reshape their supply chains and the industry's best gain market share. Other growth opportunities come with increased spending on transportation, infrastructure, and even semiconductor manufacturing.

MEC, Mayville, Wis., topped the FAB 40 with $539.4 million in reported 2022 revenue. MEC has held the top spot since 2011.

After a series of acquisitions in recent years, the newly named Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions, owned by CORE Industrial Partners, joined the FAB 40 in the No. 2 slot. Cadrex reported $480 million in 2022 revenue.

"The FAB 40 reflects a vibrant manufacturing segment that continues to grow, but yet remains somewhat of a secret to most," said Dan Davis, The FABRICATOR's editor-in-chief. "Without these companies producing almost $400 billion in goods each year, the U.S. simply loses its status as a world leader. Metal fabricating companies are that vital to the present and future success of this country."

Find out what other companies made the FAB 40 by visiting thefabricator.com/fab40.

About The FABRICATOR & FMA

The FABRICATOR, a publication of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International (FMA), has covered the metal fabricating industry in the U.S. since 1971. The publication reaches 52,000 subscribers in the metal fabricating community on a monthly basis, and TheFabricator.com has more than 2.3 million unique visitors each year.

FMA is a professional organization with more than 2,500 individual and company members working together to improve the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry. Founded in 1970, FMA brings metal fabricators and equipment manufacturers together through technology councils; educational programs; networking events; and FABTECH, the industry's leading trade show. The official publications of FMA are The FABRICATOR®, The Tube & Pipe Journal®, The WELDER®, The FABRICATOR en Español, Canadian Metalworking, and Canadian Fabricating & Welding.

