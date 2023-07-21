Darrin Roth Receives Trucking Federation's Prestigious Halladay Award

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations announced that the Trucking Associations Executive Council recognized Darrin Roth, ATA's Vice President of Highway Policy, with the J.R. "Bob" Halladay Award.

TAEC Logo (PRNewswire)

Presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to assist and support the work of the 50 state trucking associations that comprise the ATA Federation, the Halladay Award is only awarded when a TAEC region hosting the annual meeting deems an individual worthy of recognition. This year's annual meeting took place in Newport, Rhode Island.

"Darrin Roth has always been incredibly supportive of state trucking association executives," said Joe Sculley, Chairman of TAEC and President of the New Hampshire Motor Transport Association. "Whether it is analyzing legislation related to things such as tolling or spending federal highway funds, he assists state trucking association executives in serving their members. I thank Darrin for his hard work and congratulate him on earning this award."

"Darrin's objective and factual insight and knowledge of highway policy were an integral part of our industry's court ruling against truck-only tolls," said Rhode Island Trucking Association President Chris Maxwell. "Rhode Island especially owes him a debt of gratitude, so it was very fitting that he receive the Halladay Award at TAEC 2023 here in Newport."

"It is an incredible privilege to work alongside the exceptional leaders and staff of the state trucking associations, who are tireless and effective champions for the trucking industry in statehouses across the country," said Roth. "The ATA's strength is derived from many individuals at all levels of government advocating for good public policies that support truck drivers, fleets, the supply chain and our economy. I am proud to be a part of these efforts, and I am both honored and humbled to receive the J.R. 'Bob' Halladay Award."

Roth joined ATA in 1996 and has served as ATA's point person on highway issues ranging from infrastructure finance and freight planning to truck productivity and congestion.

TAEC established the J.R. "Bob" Halladay Award in 1990. The award is named after Bob Halladay, who held a long and distinguished career in the trucking industry beginning in 1952 with his appointment as Managing Director of the Kansas Motor Carriers Association. Halladay was instrumental in developing legislation in the 1950s and 60s that enabled the trucking industry to assume a vital role in post-war America. In 1965, Halladay started a career with the American Trucking Associations, where he would hold a variety of positions before retiring in 1990 as Senior Vice President of Federation Relations. Halladay passed away in 2012.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Trucking Associations