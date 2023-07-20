Sky Organics Unveils Effective Haircare Innovations

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics, a renowned leader in natural and certified organic personal care products, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking lineup of new haircare innovations. The new additions are set to redefine the way we care for our hair with a continued focus on purity, sustainability, and outstanding results.

Recognized as the the #1 Castor Oil brand in the U.S., Sky Organics is one of the fastest growing natural companies in the industry. The family-founded business is dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the right clean essentials. Sky Organics continues to stay rooted in providing solutions for consumer pain points by producing pure, potent certified organic formulas that address common haircare needs. Sky Organics' latest rollout hears the call of women looking for natural products that help address concerns around hair loss with the introduction of its new haircare innovations:

Organic Rosemary Strong Roots Oil ($17.99) : Healthy hair starts at the roots, and Sky Organics' Organic Rosemary Strong Roots Oil is here to enhance your hair growth journey. A blend of just three potent organic oils–rosemary, macadamia, and jojoba–this oil revitalizes the scalp, and fortifies hair follicles, promoting strong and resilient locks.

Organic Amla & Rosemary Oil ($15.99) : Combining the power of organic Amla and invigorating Rosemary, this unique two ingredient formulation breathes new life into your hair strands. Organic Amla, rich in antioxidants and vitamins, nourishes and strengthens each strand, while organic Rosemary helps support hair growth. The result is beautifully lustrous, voluminous hair that exudes vitality.

Organic Split End Bonding Oil ($17.99) : Say goodbye to split ends with Sky Organics' Split End Bonding Oil, a game-changing solution to revive damaged hair. Crafted with a potent and fragrant blend of just four organic oils–rice bran, moringa, jojoba, and eucalyptus–this formula bonds split ends and helps prevent further breakage. Customers will experience smoother, healthier-looking hair from root to tip, without compromising on natural ingredients.

"At Sky Organics, we are dedicated to offering nature-inspired, certified organic products helping consumers find natural solutions to help support having healthy, thicker-looking hair," said Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Dean Neiger. "Our new haircare innovations double down on the growth of our Castor Oil heritage, showcasing our commitment to delivering exceptional products that harness the power of organic ingredients. We're excited to provide our customers with groundbreaking staples to achieve their hair goals, while continuing to prioritize sustainability and ethical practices."

These remarkable haircare products from Sky Organics are cruelty-free, vegan, and made with only organic ingredients. Free from harmful chemicals, sulfates, and parabens, they offer a safe and effective way to elevate your haircare routine.

The new Sky Organics haircare range will be available for purchase on www.skyorganics.com and select retailers nationwide starting July 2023.

About Sky Organics: Find your beauty in a more hopeful world with Sky Organics, the creators of self-care essentials made with nature's pure and potent botanics. Sky Organics is a family founded, Certified B Corporation™ and one of the fastest growing natural brands dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean essentials. Our single ingredient beauty oils & butters and simple ingredient blends for face, body & hair harness the purity and potency of natural and certified organic ingredients to allow looking good, feeling good and doing good to coexist in harmony, and leave our world better than we found it. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods & SkyOrganics.com, among others.

