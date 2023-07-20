On the Right Track: Wounded Warrior Project, CSX Help Veterans Overcome Employment Barriers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Too many veterans face challenges when transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce. Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and national transportation company CSX are partnering to address these challenges and highlight the qualities that make warriors strong civilian employees.

"Veterans are specially trained and bring valuable skills to the job like dependability, leadership, and adaptability," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "However, transitioning from military to civilian life can still be difficult, especially for wounded veterans. As National Hire a Veteran Day approaches on July 25, we're grateful for CSX's support in recognizing the value that veterans bring to the workforce while also helping to remove employment barriers."

According to WWP's Annual Warrior Survey , more than half of warriors reported not having enough money to make ends meet sometime in the past year. WWP warriors say a top barrier to employment is translating their military skills to the civilian workforce.

Employers Empower Warriors

CSX is helping remove veteran employment barriers by supporting WWP's Warriors to Work® program. This program provides warriors and their family members with the necessary tools to succeed in civilian jobs. In Fiscal Year 2022, Warriors to Work placed over 1,700 warriors and family members in new careers.

Across its national workforce, CSX prioritizes hiring veterans. Nearly 1 in 5 employees served in the U.S. military and many continue to hold Reserve or National Guard status. The company also offers a wide range of benefits for its veteran employees, including a military business resource group. Past Annual Warrior Surveys found WWP warriors employed by companies offering a resource group or veteran mentorship program are more likely to be professionally fulfilled.

"With highly transferable skills and a shared commitment to service, veterans are a natural fit for our business and many others, but they need the opportunity to secure meaningful employment. Through our partnership with Wounded Warrior Project, we are honored to work alongside these classes of veterans as they receive valuable certifications to help them transition to the civilian workforce," said CSX President and CEO Joe Hinrichs.

Finding Innovative Solutions to Support Veteran Employment

WWP and CSX are also working together to provide veterans with training to become certified drone pilots. WWP's Warriors to Work program launched this training in April 2021 after recognizing a demand for drone pilots across various industries. CSX is now sponsoring the program and empowering warriors to obtain their commercial drone pilot licenses from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

As part of the training, CSX's technology team and special agents hosted warriors at its railyard in Jacksonville, Florida, in June 2023 for an immersive look at drone usage in the transportation sector. Since many military roles involve complex equipment, drone piloting is a natural fit for veterans. More than 60 WWP warriors have earned certifications since the program's inception. Several warriors now have jobs flying drones in sectors like defense, telecommunications, real estate, construction, oil and gas, and sanitation.

CSX will also provide expertise and drone demonstrations at the final in-person drone training for warriors later this year in Albany, New York.

Because of partners like CSX, veterans can overcome employment barriers and find meaningful jobs.

"This lets you know that there's help there," said Army veteran Daniel Peoples about the drone program and support from WWP and CSX. "People want to see you succeed. You don't feel like you're on the wayside."

