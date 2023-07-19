Relay Payments integrates with McLeod Software, enabling carriers and brokers to streamline digital payments

New partnership allows fleets to integrate Relay's digital payments into McLeod's TMS, improving driver experiences and back office operations

ATLANTA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Relay Payments, the fintech company modernizing payments for the supply chain, logistics, and trucking industries, is announcing a new partnership with McLeod Software, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) provider. The integration between the two technologies enables carriers and brokers to fully automate their lumper payments within McLeod's TMS, making the process faster and more efficient.

Relay Payments - instant, electronic lumper payments (PRNewsfoto/Relay Payments) (PRNewswire)

"Many of our customers were already using Relay, so this integration was a priority for us," said Ahmed Ebrahim, Vice President of Partner Alliances at McLeod Software. "Relay has been a great partner to work with every step of the way, and we're excited to launch Relay's lumper payment functionality into our TMS, delivering a seamless experience for our carrier and broker customers."

As a result of the integration, McLeod's carrier and driver customers can now issue RelayCodes to pay for unloading fees and instantaneously receive receipts, all within their TMS. This streamlined process eliminates the need for manual updates and reduces the risk of errors, saving time, improving accuracy, and creating a better experience for drivers.

"The integration between Relay and McLeod has definitely improved the payment process," said Lynn Fuhriman, Vice President of Operations at Doug Andrus. "We issue dozens of lumper payments daily, and it's nice to have everything fully automated and accessible within McLeod."

Today, 300,000+ drivers use Relay to transact. Over 90,000 companies throughout the supply chain — from large carriers to freight brokers — use Relay for their over-the-road expenses, including unloading and fuel payments.

"Relay is committed to modernizing payments for the logistics industry. Integrating into existing solutions to provide a seamless experience is a key part of our vision," said Emily Neuman, Relay's Vice President of Partnerships. "We're excited to enable more carriers and brokers to automate and standardize their payments and reporting."

For more information about Relay, or to learn how to integrate Relay into McLeod's TMS, visit relaypayments.com .

About Relay Payments

Founded in 2019, Relay Payments is an Atlanta-based, venture-backed fintech company building a digital payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. Trusted by more than 300,000 carriers and drivers, Relay is spearheading the modernization of payments in an industry historically reliant on cards, cash, and checks to conduct business. Relay has joined forces with industry giants like Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt, Old Dominion Freight Line, and others to streamline their payment process and optimize operations to get consumer products to shelves quickly. For more information about Relay or to download the app, visit relaypayments.com .

About McLeod Software

Companies who work with McLeod Software® gain a comprehensive transportation management solution to ensure they are running their businesses and managing capacity in the most efficient and effective ways possible. McLeod Software is the leading provider of ERP software for trucking, trucking brokerage and 3PL companies. Our integrated ERP solution includes financial management and accounting, dispatch operations, EDI, driver and HOS management, outside carrier management, business process automation, and document management, all specifically developed for trucking. We help our customers take their operations to the next level and improve their profitability while enabling growth. Visit mcleodsoftware.com.

