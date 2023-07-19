Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to host second quarter earnings conference call on August 2, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) will release its second quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the company's financial and operating performance.

Driven Brands (PRNewswire)

The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands' Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. An archived replay of the conference call will be available later the same day until October 31, 2023, through the company's Investor Relations webpage.

About Driven Brands Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,800 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.8 billion in system-wide sales.

