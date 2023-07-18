SUBARU ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF TWO REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENTS; NAMES SUCCESSORS FOR CENTRAL AND WESTERN REGIONS

Promotions follow decades-long tenures of dedicated and talented executives

CAMDEN, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced the retirement of Tony Graziano, Regional Vice President for the Western Region and Casey Griffin, Regional Vice President for the Central Region. Each is retiring after decades of dedicated service in multiple roles for Subaru across the country.

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study

After a 25-year career at SOA, Graziano is set to retire in August. Having started in the automotive business in 1985, Graziano has been part of transformational industry changes, as well as leaps in U.S. sales and market share for the Subaru brand. Over the years, he has held numerous leadership roles in New Jersey, Chicago, and Denver. At each post, Graziano cultivated the Subaru culture of giving back and community involvement known today as the Subaru Love Promise.

David Adams, Zone Director – Dallas, will succeed Graziano in the role of Regional Vice President (RVP) for the Western Region. Adams joined SOA in 2010, as the Zone Retail Development Manager – Dallas, after having spent the previous 20-plus years in the automotive industry. Adams has been influential in the strategic growth of key Sunbelt markets for the Subaru brand. In his new Denver-based role as Western Region RVP, he will oversee more than 140 Subaru retailers in 11 states.

Griffin is set to retire in January of 2024, after a 19-year career at SOA, and 44 years overall in the automotive industry. He started as the Regional Service Operations Manager and was promoted to Regional Market Development Manager, and then Zone Director – Columbus. As Regional Vice President for the last 12 years, Griffin has grown the Central Region from 17 percent of SOA's national business to 27 percent.

Nytasha Walker will transition into the role of Regional Vice President for the Central Region in October. Over her 18-year career with Subaru, Walker has worked across six states and held 11 different positions including District Sales Manager, Zone Marketing Manager, Market Development Manager, Field Marketing Manager, Associate Zone Director – Philadelphia, and currently Zone Director – Atlanta. In her new Chicago-based role as Central Region RVP, she will oversee nearly 170 Subaru retailers in 20 states.

"One of the greatest strengths we have at Subaru is the longstanding commitments of so many employees, a number of whom have served in various positions across the country," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc. "Building upon what Tony and Casey have worked hard to foster over so many years, I'm excited for Dave and Nytasha to bring their passion for the Subaru brand as they continue to grow our market share in key areas."

In their new RVP roles, Adams and Walker are each responsible for vehicle allocation and distribution, retailer market development, fixed operations, marketing, sales, product training and customer satisfaction for hundreds of Subaru retailers across the Western and Central U.S.

