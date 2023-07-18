LIBERATE YOUR SENSES: SEX& CAVIAR MAKES A PROVOCATIVE DEBUT ON NATIONAL CAVIAR DAY

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourselves for a wild ride as Sex& releases its provocative new caviar brand this National Caviar Day. Gone are the days of stuffy opulence - Sex&, the brainchild of co-founder Dana Sass, is here to liberate caviar and offer a playful indulgence for the confident, the bold, and those in search of ecstasy.

Launched in 2023, Sex& is redefining indulgence with our bold little luxuries, igniting the feeling of ecstasy through our products and experiences. Our brand embodies confidence, encouraging individuals to embrace playfulness and boldly challenge cultural norms. We believe in the freedom to indulge in naughtiness, empowering individuals to be as provocative as they please. Everything made by Sex& is made for pleasure… and it feels really f_ing good. (PRNewswire)

"I've always been taken with the seductive nature of caviar, but never understood why it wasn't a more broadly consumed little luxury of indulgence amongst a like-minded community. The product is iconic but existing brands fail to have relevance with today's digitally-native and experience-hungry consumers" says Sass, drawing from years in luxury fashion and hospitality.

"Sex& Caviar was created to reinvent caviar as a category. We're challenging the cultural norms and turning caviar into a wild, untamed adventure. Think: caviar as the new party favour, perfect for champagne showers, room service and elevated minibars. Sex& Caviar is an unapologetic celebration of liberation through consumption, and damn, does it feel good."

Sex& offers ultra-premium Ossetra caviar, meticulously produced through eco-friendly methods. With each bite, its creamy, nutty, briny palette explodes in a euphoric burst of satisfaction.

Sex& Caviar offers a range of size-appropriate tins based on your needs, from 15g of Treats for One ($150) to 250g of Ecstasy for All ($2.5K), exclusively available at sexcaviar.com.

About Sex&

