Health-Ade Names New Chief Sales Officer

Health-Ade Continues Growth with New CSO Hire

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , the makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, announces industry veteran Shawn McLaughlin as Chief Sales Officer.

Shawn McLaughlin - CSO, Health-Ade (PRNewswire)

With over thirty years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, McLaughlin brings expertise leading teams both large and small for brands such as Daiya Foods, Tessemae's, and Johnson & Johnson where he built strategy and led growth acceleration for industry titans - Tylenol, Motrin, Listerine, Neutrogena, Zyrtec and more.

"Shawn's depth of sales leadership expertise in both blue-chip CPG companies and emerging better-for-you brands, makes him a perfect leader in continuing Health-Ade's success," said Chris Lansing, Health-Ade CEO. "With Shawn's addition, Health-Ade is poised to continue advancing as the fastest growing brand of scale in the kombucha category, expanding the overall gut-health space."

With a goal of reaching new consumers, Health-Ade continues to grow nationwide through insight-driven innovation. Earlier this year, Health-Ade expanded its offerings with a line of 11.5 oz aluminum cans in four fan-favorite kombucha flavors: Pink Lady Apple, Ginger Lemon, Passion Fruit-Tangerine, and Pomegranate, directly satisfying requests from loyal customers while meeting new consumers through expanded refreshment occasions and a convenient, take-anywhere format.

This year also marks a series of breakthrough partnerships for Health-Ade which have introduced the brand to a new, broader audience. In March, Health-Ade announced an official partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where the new canned kombucha line offers fans a delicious, gut-healthy beverage pairing with their favorite stadium treats. Health-Ade also embarked on a multiyear partnership with host, producer, and media personality, Ryan Seacrest to encourage people to swap their sugary sodas for Health-Ade, a tasty alternative packed with probiotic goodness.

Over the past year, Health-Ade has outpaced the kombucha category's growth by 22x. With the addition of McLaughlin as CSO and increased consumer interest and excitement in gut health, Health-Ade is ready to take the category to new heights and inspire more people to ditch artificially flavored, corn syrup-filled sodas for a healthier alternative.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand began in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 50,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, and Target. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high-quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's daily standard for probiotics.

Follow along on Instagram @healthade, Facebook /HealthAde, and Twitter @DrinkHealthAde.

For more information or press inquiries, please email press@health-ade.com

Health-Ade Kombucha (PRNewswire)

Health-Ade (PRNewsfoto/Health-Ade Kombucha) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health-Ade