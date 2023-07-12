The Conference Board Appoints Diana Scott to Lead Its US Human Capital Center

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board has appointed Diana Scott to lead its US Human Capital Center. Effective July 17, Scott will succeed current Center Leader Rebecca Ray.

Scott brings a wealth of corporate experience to The Conference Board. Most recently, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Guardian Life Insurance Company in New York. Prior to that, she was CHRO at Prologis, Inc. in San Francisco, and Senior Vice President of Human Resources at John Hancock Life Insurance in Boston. Before her career in HR, Scott had significant P&L leadership experience in insurance, advertising, and communications. She graduated with an A.B. from Harvard College.

"Diana brings an extraordinary track record to The Conference Board. Her extensive experience in HR makes her well-suited to lead our US Human Capital Center," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board.

"It is a true privilege to work with The Conference Board, especially at a time of immense transformation for both the workforce and workplace," said Diana Scott. "I'm excited for the opportunity to work alongside this group of passionate, talented colleagues, who are dedicated to providing the world's businesses with trusted insights for what's ahead."

