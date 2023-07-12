Aliwko, A New Filipino AVOD Channel Now Available on Sling Freestream

Top-rated Filipino movies, drama series and lifestyle programming all subtitled in English

IMD's second free, multicultural, ad-supported streaming offering, created to serve both Filipino audiences and foreign film/drama fans

Popular ABS-CBN library content now on Sling Freestream through partnership with Aliwko

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Media Distribution (IMD), part of NBCUniversal International Networks and DTC, announces the launch of its latest AVOD offering, Aliwko, on Sling Freestream. A new destination for popular Filipino entertainment, at launch Aliwko features movies, dramas, and lifestyle programming from IMD content partner ABS-CBN.

Aliwko is now available on Sling Freestream, SLING TV's free advertising-supported streaming television service, alongside IMD's Chinese AVOD channel, Jubao. All content on Aliwko is English accessible, with programming in Tagalog and English, with English subtitles.

Sling Freestream users now have the opportunity to stream a vast library of premiere Filipino content through Aliwko. The name Aliwko derives from the Filipino words "aliwan," which means "entertainment," and "ako," which means "my." Aliwko = "my entertainment."

Aliwko is the destination for laugh-out-loud comedy, swoon-worthy romance, nail-biting drama, awe-inspiring success stories and so much more. At launch, viewers can enjoy hundreds of hours of captivating entertainment including the following highlights:

Movies

"Four Sisters and a Wedding," box office hit featuring popular actresses Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin , Toni Gonzaga and Shaina Magdayao

"All You Need is Pag-Ibig," romantic comedy with an all-star cast, including Kris Aquino , Jodi Santamaria and Kim Chiu

"Can't Help Falling In Love," a rom-com starring beloved "love team" Kathniel ( Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla )

Dramas

"The Better Half," an edge-of-your-seat romantic thriller

"Since I Found You," an opposites-attract office romance

Lifestyle

"Design + Story," a docuseries that delves into the inspiration and lives of Filipino artists

"24x24," a docu-series showcasing a day in the life of Asian women at the top of their fields

Titles on the service will be refreshed on a monthly basis and Filipino entertainment fans will be delighted to find some of their favorite films, dramas and stars, all available to stream totally free and binge any time.

Sling Freestream features more than 400 channels and 41,000 On Demand titles, all for free with no payment or credit card required, including the largest lineup of free international programming. Visit Sling.com/Freestream to start watching Aliwko and more today.

For further information, visit aliwkotv.com

About IMD

IMD is an NBCUniversal company, part of NBCU International Networks and DTC, and a leading distributor of multicultural content representing over 40 linear and on demand networks from Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Working with a variety of platforms, IMD brings popular programming from the leading international brands to multicultural content fans across North America.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

